1,239 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S’pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,239 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday (Nov. 30).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 29: 1,239 New community cases: 1,193 New imported cases: 22 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 24 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.66 Total number of cases reported thus far: 264,725

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 30: 8 Age: Between the ages of 47 and 87. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 718

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 216 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 13 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 65 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 58.5 per cent

Vaccination progress

MOH stated that it had updated Singapore's overall population numbers due to outflows of migrants and deaths, which meant that the total population slightly decreased.

This therefore has an effect on the vaccination coverage percentages.

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 86 per cent Received at least one dose: 87 per cent Received booster shot: 26 per cent Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 96 per cent

Cluster under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring two large clusters with new cases, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

