2,304 new Covid-19 cases & 14 deaths reported on Nov. 13 in S'pore

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,304 new Covid-19 cases today (Nov. 13) as of 12pm.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 13: 2,304
New community cases: 2,179
New imported cases: Five
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 120
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.98
Total number of cases reported thus far: 235,480
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 13: 14
Age: Between 61 and 94 years
Medical status: All of them, except for a partially vaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions
Total deaths reported thus far: 576
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 253
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 51
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 66.3 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population
Received booster shot: 20 per cent
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring six active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
