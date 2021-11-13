2,304 new Covid-19 cases & 14 deaths reported on Nov. 13 in S'pore

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,304 new Covid-19 cases today (Nov. 13) as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 13: 2,304 New community cases: 2,179 New imported cases: Five New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 120 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.98 Total number of cases reported thus far: 235,480

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 13: 14 Age: Between 61 and 94 years Medical status: All of them, except for a partially vaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions Total deaths reported thus far: 576

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 253 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 51 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 66.3 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population Received booster shot: 20 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring six active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo via Facebook / Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

