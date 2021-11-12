3,099 new Covid-19 cases reported in S’pore on Nov. 12, 14 deaths including 35-year-old

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 3,099 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (Nov. 12).
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 11: 3,099
New community cases: 2,965
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 128
New imported cases: 6
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.04
Total number of cases reported thus far: 233,176
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 11: 14
Age: Between 35 and 102 years.
Medical status: All of them except for one unvaccinated case had various underlying medical conditions. The 35-year-old individual had not been vaccinated, and had multiple comorbidities.
Total deaths reported thus far: 562
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 280
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 31
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 75
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 67 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population
Received booster shot: 19 per cent
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring four active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin
