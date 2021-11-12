3,099 new Covid-19 cases reported in S’pore on Nov. 12, 14 deaths including 35-year-old

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 3,099 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (Nov. 12).

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 11: 3,099 New community cases: 2,965 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 128 New imported cases: 6 Weekly infection growth rate: 1.04 Total number of cases reported thus far: 233,176

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 11: 14 Age: Between 35 and 102 years. Medical status: All of them except for one unvaccinated case had various underlying medical conditions. The 35-year-old individual had not been vaccinated, and had multiple comorbidities. Total deaths reported thus far: 562

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 280 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 31 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 75 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 67 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population Received booster shot: 19 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring four active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin