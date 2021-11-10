3,481 new Covid-19 cases & 17 deaths reported on Nov. 10 in S'pore

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,481 new Covid-19 cases today (Nov. 10) as of 12pm.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 10: 3,481
New community cases: 3,244
New imported cases: 8
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 229
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.88
Total number of cases reported thus far: 227,681
Deaths
New deaths reported on Oct. 23: 17
Age: Between 65 and 101 years
Medical status: All had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 540
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 261
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 62
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 75
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 71 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population
Received booster shot: 19 per cent
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring seven active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
