3,481 new Covid-19 cases & 17 deaths reported on Nov. 10 in S'pore

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,481 new Covid-19 cases today (Nov. 10) as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 10: 3,481 New community cases: 3,244 New imported cases: 8 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 229 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.88 Total number of cases reported thus far: 227,681

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 23: 17 Age: Between 65 and 101 years Medical status: All had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 540

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 261 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 62 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 75 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 71 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population Received booster shot: 19 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring seven active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo via Facebook / Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

