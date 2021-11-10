Back

3,481 new Covid-19 cases & 17 deaths reported on Nov. 10 in S'pore

There have been 227,681 cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore in total.

Jane Zhang | November 10, 2021, 11:37 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,481 new Covid-19 cases today (Nov. 10) as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 10: 3,481

New community cases: 3,244

New imported cases: 8

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 229

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.88

Total number of cases reported thus far: 227,681

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 23: 17

Age: Between 65 and 101 years

Medical status: All had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 540

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 261

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 62

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 75

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 71 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population

Received booster shot: 19 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring seven active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo via Facebook / Tan Tock Seng Hospital. 

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Tickets to JJ Lin's in-person charity concert in S'pore on Nov. 27 & 28 only available through balloting

You can still catch the concert via live stream on Nov. 28.

November 11, 2021, 01:28 PM

124 arrested at KTV birthday party in M'sia over suspected triad activity and drug use

Ages ranging from 15 to 70.

November 11, 2021, 12:56 PM

90 residents evacuated after PAB catches fire at Macpherson HDB corridor

A SCDF paramedic assessed two persons for breathing difficulties, but they refused conveyance to the hospital.

November 11, 2021, 12:31 PM

S'pore man started making cheeseburgers to fulfil wife's cravings. He now sells them for S$10.90 each

So, this is love.

November 11, 2021, 12:25 PM

TraceTogether app update has animated otter & green background for faster verification

Cute!

November 11, 2021, 12:24 PM

SIA flight tickets from S'pore to KL rise to S$616 for 2022 CNY period

Specific details about the VTL have yet to be announced.

November 11, 2021, 12:23 PM

Woman, 34, allegedly uses family member's TraceTogether token to go out while on self-isolation, gets arrested

She will be charged in court on Nov. 12.

November 11, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore family in mourning gives elderly man red packet after he danced along during funeral send-off

His actions confused some bystanders at first.

November 11, 2021, 11:51 AM

11 hair care deals you don’t want to miss at Guardian’s 11.11 mega sale from Nov. 11 - 17, 2021

Buy one, get one free on hair colour products.

November 11, 2021, 10:55 AM

China & US issue surprise joint statement at COP26, promise to work together to address climate change

This joint statement came amid ongoing tension between the two countries.

November 11, 2021, 09:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.