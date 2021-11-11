2,396 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S’pore on Nov. 11

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 2,396 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (Nov. 11).
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 11: 2,396
New community cases: 2,243
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 136
New imported cases: 17
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.87
Total number of cases reported thus far: 230,077
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 11: 8
Age: Between 74 and 100 years.
Medical status: All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 548
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 270
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 59
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 70
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 68.9 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population
Received booster shot: 19 per cent
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring five active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top image from Changi General Hospital/FB.
