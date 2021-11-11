2,396 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S’pore on Nov. 11

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 2,396 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (Nov. 11).

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 11: 2,396 New community cases: 2,243 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 136 New imported cases: 17 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.87 Total number of cases reported thus far: 230,077

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 11: 8 Age: Between 74 and 100 years. Medical status: All of them had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 548

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 270 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 59 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 70 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 68.9 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population Received booster shot: 19 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image from Changi General Hospital/FB.