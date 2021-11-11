Back

2,396 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S’pore on Nov. 11

Today's update.

Syahindah Ishak | November 11, 2021, 11:15 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 2,396 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (Nov. 11).

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 11: 2,396

New community cases: 2,243

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 136

New imported cases: 17

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.87

Total number of cases reported thus far: 230,077

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 11: 8

Age: Between 74 and 100 years.

Medical status: All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 548

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 270

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 59

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 70

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 68.9 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population

Received booster shot: 19 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

