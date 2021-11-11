NTUC & affiliates to give up to S$200 to eligible freelance & self-employed workers testing positive for Covid-19

Freelance and self-employed workers who are eligible members of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) or an affiliate can receive a one-off payment of up to S$200, if they test positive for Covid-19.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng made the announcement in a Facebook post on Nov. 11, saying that he has seen the struggles faced by such workers during the pandemic, and commending their perseverance and tenacity.

Here's what you need in order to qualify for the relief assistance:

Be a fully paid-up member of NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed (UFSE).

Be a fully paid-up member of the National Delivery Champions Association (NTUC Delivery Champions), or the National Instructors & Coaches Association (NICA), or the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), or the National Taxi Association (Taxi Kaki Singapore) or the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore) (VICPA Singapore).

Membership of the above must have commenced either on or before Sep. 30, 2021.

Have contracted Covid-19 and tested positive with an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) or other test from Oct. 11 to Dec. 31, 2021, with both dates inclusive.

The application for relief assistance should be made to the relevant association no later than 30 calendar days from the positive Covid-19 test.

And here's how the relief assistance will be disbursed, based on membership and stipulated isolation period:

However, the scheme may be updated in the future.

You can see Ng's post below:

