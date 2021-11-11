Back

NTUC & affiliates to give up to S$200 to eligible freelance & self-employed workers testing positive for Covid-19

Some help from NTUC and affiliate organisations.

Sulaiman Daud | November 11, 2021, 06:02 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Freelance and self-employed workers who are eligible members of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) or an affiliate can receive a one-off payment of up to S$200, if they test positive for Covid-19.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng made the announcement in a Facebook post on Nov. 11, saying that he has seen the struggles faced by such workers during the pandemic, and commending their perseverance and tenacity.

Here's what you need in order to qualify for the relief assistance:

  • Be a fully paid-up member of NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed (UFSE).

  • Be a fully paid-up member of the National Delivery Champions Association (NTUC Delivery Champions), or the National Instructors & Coaches Association (NICA), or the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), or the National Taxi Association (Taxi Kaki Singapore) or the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore) (VICPA Singapore).

  • Membership of the above must have commenced either on or before Sep. 30, 2021.

  • Have contracted Covid-19 and tested positive with an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) or other test from Oct. 11 to Dec. 31, 2021, with both dates inclusive.

The application for relief assistance should be made to the relevant association no later than 30 calendar days from the positive Covid-19 test.

And here's how the relief assistance will be disbursed, based on membership and stipulated isolation period:

Screenshot from NTUC.

However, the scheme may be updated in the future.

You can see Ng's post below:

Top image

‘I ordered pork satay from a Muslim stall’: People in S’pore share the times they thought they offended people of a different religion

It happens more often than you’d imagine.

November 11, 2021, 05:57 PM

Trevor Noah & Ronny Chieng lightly praise S'pore for making unvaxxed pay own medical bills

The Daily Show partially approves.

November 11, 2021, 05:48 PM

Nasty Cookie to launch cookie tarts & colourful lattes on Nov. 13

You get the best of both worlds.

November 11, 2021, 05:37 PM

FAS technical director quits citing 'health & personal reasons', joins Australian club next day

Joseph Palatsides had just signed a two-year extension earlier this year.

November 11, 2021, 05:05 PM

Bak Kwa retailer Kim Tee brings back bak kwa fries with satay sauce for S$8 until Nov. 14, 2021

Yay or nay?

November 11, 2021, 04:56 PM

Ong Ye Kung commends MOH teams & volunteers with over 10,000 homebound people vaccinated

Even Pulau Ubin.

November 11, 2021, 04:08 PM

VTL: Denmark imposes quarantine for travellers from S'pore regardless of vaccination status

Dashed.

November 11, 2021, 03:59 PM

36 cartons & 56 packets of suspected contraband cigarettes packed with chilli powder & instant noodles, 2 domestic helpers arrested

More than S$3,800 worth of taxes were allegedly evaded.

November 11, 2021, 03:35 PM

2006 Toyota Rush in S’pore turned into Jurassic Park car, wheels imported from Japan to complete look

Wild ride.

November 11, 2021, 03:05 PM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 3-year-old daughter interrupts her Facebook live video

Interrupted her twice.

November 11, 2021, 02:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.