2,553 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 17 deaths reported on Nov. 7

This brings the total number of cases to 218,333.

Fasiha Nazren | November 07, 2021, 11:54 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,553 cases of new Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 7.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation Update

New cases on Nov. 7: 2,553

New community cases: 2,343

New imported cases: 5

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 205

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.81

Total number of cases reported thus far: 218,333

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 7: 17

Age: Between 45 and 89, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions except for an 85-year-old vaccinated individual who had no known medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 497

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 296

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 70

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 64

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 69.9 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population

Received booster shots: 18 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring eight active clusters, all of which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

