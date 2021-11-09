3,397 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 12 deaths reported on Nov. 9

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,397 cases of new Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 9.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation Update

New cases on Nov. 9: 3,397 New community cases: 3,222 New imported cases: 6 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 169 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.82 Total number of cases reported thus far: 26,200

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 9: 12 Age: Between 58 and 95, all of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 523

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 300 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 68 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 72.4 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population Received booster shots: 18 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring four active clusters, all of which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image by Karen Lui.

