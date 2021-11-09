3,397 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 12 deaths reported on Nov. 9

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,397 cases of new Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 9.
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation Update
New cases on Nov. 9: 3,397
New community cases: 3,222
New imported cases: 6
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 169
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.82
Total number of cases reported thus far: 26,200
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 9: 12
Age: Between 58 and 95, all of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 523
Hospital situation
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 300
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 68
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 72.4 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population
Received booster shots: 18 per cent of population
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring four active clusters, all of which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top image by Karen Lui.
