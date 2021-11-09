Back

3,397 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 12 deaths reported on Nov. 9

Tonight's update in full.

Karen Lui | November 09, 2021, 11:30 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,397 cases of new Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 9.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation Update

New cases on Nov. 9: 3,397

New community cases: 3,222

New imported cases: 6

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 169

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.82

Total number of cases reported thus far: 26,200

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 9: 12

Age: Between 58 and 95, all of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 523

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 300

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 68

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 72.4 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population

Received booster shots: 18 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring four active clusters, all of which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

