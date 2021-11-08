2,470 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 14 deaths reported on Nov. 8

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,470 cases of new Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 8.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation Update

New cases on Nov. 8: 2,470 New community cases: 2,307 New imported cases: 7 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 156 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.84 Total number of cases reported thus far: 220,803

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 8: 14 Age: Between 56 and 98, all of them had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 511

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 301 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU:62 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 67 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 68.5 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population Received booster shots: 18 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters, all of which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Photo by Kingsley Yang on Unsplash.