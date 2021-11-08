Back

2,470 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 14 deaths reported on Nov. 8

This brings the total number of cases to 220,803.

Alfie Kwa | November 08, 2021, 11:09 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,470 cases of new Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 8.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation Update

New cases on Nov. 8: 2,470

New community cases: 2,307

New imported cases: 7

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 156

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.84

Total number of cases reported thus far: 220,803

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 8: 14

Age: Between 56 and 98, all of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 511

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 301

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU:62

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 67

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 68.5 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population

Received booster shots: 18 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters, all of which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Photo by Kingsley Yang on Unsplash. 

