1,782 new Covid-19 cases & 5 deaths reported in S'pore

Today’s update.

Matthias Ang | November 23, 2021, 10:38 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,782 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Nov. 23).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 23: 1,782

New community cases: 1,754

New imported cases: 7

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 21

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.83

Total number of cases reported thus far: 255,431

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 23: 5

Age: Between the ages of 62 and 92. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 672

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 205

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 28

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 64

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 55.2 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 24 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring four active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

