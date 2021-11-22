Back

1,461 new Covid-19 cases & 5 deaths reported in S’pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 53.5 per cent.

Guan Zhen Tan | November 22, 2021, 11:15 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,461 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (Nov. 22).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 22: 1,461

New community cases: 1,415

New imported cases: 6

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 40

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.79

Total number of cases reported thus far: 253,649

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 22: 5

Age: Between the ages of 61 and 105. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 667

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 204

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 30

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 62

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 53.5 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 23 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring two active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

