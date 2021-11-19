1,734 new Covid-19 cases & 16 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,734 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (Nov. 19), as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 19: 1,734 New community cases: 1,633 New imported cases: 4 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 97 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.77 Total number of cases reported thus far: 248,587

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 19: 16 Age: Between the ages of 52 and 93 years old. All, except one unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 641

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 202 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 46 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 64 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 57 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent Received at least one dose: 86 per cent Received booster shot: 22 per cent Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

