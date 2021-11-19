Back

1,734 new Covid-19 cases & 16 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 19

Tonight's Covid-19 update.

Faris Alfiq | November 19, 2021, 10:45 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,734 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (Nov. 19), as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 19: 1,734

New community cases: 1,633

New imported cases: 4

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 97

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.77

Total number of cases reported thus far: 248,587

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 19: 16

Age: Between the ages of 52 and 93 years old. All, except one unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 641

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 202

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 46

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 64

Current overall ICU utilisation rate:  57 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 22 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Tobi Law/Unsplash

S'pore man warns of 'genuine'-sounding scam caller posing as Lazada staff

What tipped him off was the sound of other people making calls in the background, which he said is "very unlike a secure call".

November 20, 2021, 11:54 AM

Queue-drawing wanton mee by ex-Crystal jade chef expanding to Bedok & AMK

More noods.

November 20, 2021, 11:48 AM

Biden denies encouraging Taiwan's independence, says decision is up to Taiwan

He previously said Taiwan was "independent" when responding to media queries.

November 20, 2021, 09:18 AM

S'porean who sits with lonely hospice patients as they pass on: 'It takes away the fear of death'

Lydia Tan, a volunteer with Assisi Hospice tells us how journeying with patients on their deathbeds have given her a new perspective of life and death.

November 20, 2021, 08:27 AM

Najib asks for residence in posh KL neighbourhood from govt, but later withdraws request

Najib claimed he's unaware of the property's value, which is worth S$32 million.

November 19, 2021, 08:45 PM

Chinese speculate ‘8964’ on ‘Shang-Chi’ bus driver’s sleeve is reason for movie’s ban

Either intentional or just a weird coincidence.

November 19, 2021, 08:14 PM

People in S'pore find most meaning in life from family, jobs, & least from pets, travel: Study

Perhaps the answer isn't just 42.

November 19, 2021, 07:19 PM

Male South Asian caller says he's female Chinese S'pore police officer, but can't pronounce own name

When asked to repeat his name, he said, "I can give you my Singapore ID and police photo, no need to worry, sister."

November 19, 2021, 06:35 PM

The Rock wants to be next James Bond. All other candidates are afraid.

Licence to drop the People's Elbow.

November 19, 2021, 06:28 PM

Joanne Peh calls for more regulation in renovation sector after implying encounter with dishonest contractor

Incited some debate in the comments.

November 19, 2021, 06:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.