2,470 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 1, 14 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,470 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Nov. 1, as of 12pm.
There was a decrease in the number of cases reported today, down from 3,163 cases reported on Oct. 31, and the first time it has dipped below 3,000 since Oct. 18.
This could be due to fewer swab tests typically being done at public health preparedness clinics and polyclinics over the weekend.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 1: 2,470
New community cases: 2,189
New imported cases: 3
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 278
Total number of cases reported thus far: 200,844
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 1: 14
Age: Between the ages of 56 and 95 years old. All of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 421
Hospital situation:
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 288
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 67
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 62
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 67.1 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Received booster shots: 16 per cent of population
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring six active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
