Back

2,470 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 1, 14 more deaths reported

Tonight's update in full.

Lean Jinghui | November 01, 2021, 11:17 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,470 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Nov. 1, as of 12pm.

There was a decrease in the number of cases reported today, down from 3,163 cases reported on Oct. 31, and the first time it has dipped below 3,000 since Oct. 18.

This could be due to fewer swab tests typically being done at public health preparedness clinics and polyclinics over the weekend.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 1: 2,470

New community cases: 2,189

New imported cases: 3

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 278

Total number of cases reported thus far: 200,844

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 1: 14

Age: Between the ages of 56 and 95 years old. All of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 421

Hospital situation:

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 288

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 67

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 62

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 67.1 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population

Received booster shots: 16 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring six active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Roslan Rahman/Getty Images

VivoCity toy store has 1-for-1 sale on designer toys & collectible figures

Terms and conditions apply.

November 02, 2021, 12:15 PM

New bak kwa ice cream by Bee Cheng Hiang now at outlets & supermarkets

Sweet and salty.

November 02, 2021, 11:20 AM

1m-long cuttlefish lives in Sentosa waters, named Sophie

Divers may get to see more cuttlefish in the area soon.

November 02, 2021, 11:04 AM

Shanghai Disneyland locked down on Halloween after Covid-19 case reported

The Covid-19 case is a woman from Jiangxi province, who reportedly visited Disneyland on Oct. 30.

November 02, 2021, 10:26 AM

S'pore community cat repeatedly runs up & slides down playground slide for fun

'What is going on inside their head?'

November 02, 2021, 04:51 AM

AWARE: Raeesah Khan's untruthful sexual assault anecdote 'a disservice to other survivors'

AWARE hopes this incident does not undermine the need to deal with sexual assault more sensitively and effectively.

November 02, 2021, 04:00 AM

S'pore's first-ever hot air balloon ride at Marina Bay opening soon

Up, up and away.

November 01, 2021, 09:53 PM

NTU students, who are in the west, cosplay 'Journey to the West' for Halloween, eat vegetarian food

Those who have been taking this journey to the west will relate.

November 01, 2021, 09:04 PM

The Japanese are winning at Halloween 2021 with 'mundane costumes' trend

Creativity 100.

November 01, 2021, 08:01 PM

Bukit Panjang coconut shake shop has flavours like durian, matcha-banana & americano

Yes, more coconut shakes.

November 01, 2021, 07:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.