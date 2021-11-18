Joseph Schooling pays tribute to father Colin Schooling as condolences pour in

Colin Schooling, father of 26-year-old Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, passed away aged 73 on Nov. 18

He was battling liver cancer since June.

The late retired businessman was put under the spotlight alongside his wife May Yim, when their son won the Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Since then, they have been known as a tight unit.

Joseph paid tribute to his father shortly after news broke that Schooling père had passed away.

Joseph put up on Instagram a picture of him as a kid with his father by the swimming pool.

Colin's wife, May Yim, wrote on Facebook:

It is hard to say goodbye, so let's begin with "see you again". A loving father, a supportive brother, an outgoing uncle, a loyal friend, my husband. Colin is a character on its own. All who personally know him, will know what I'm talking about. He speaks freely and passionately, and that is one of the things that I will miss about him. He will be missed but let's celebrate his freedom from pain and suffering and his reunion with The One above. A tough fighter indeed ❤

Other tributes have started to pour in, especially from the sports fraternity and beyond.Those who have met Colin in person remember him as being very nice and accommodating with no airs.

This is a developing story.

Top photos via Joseph & May Yim Schooling