Chinese paintings & ikebana floral arrangements at Charity Art Exhibition on level 4 of ION Orchard till Nov. 21, 2021

The paintings are on sale to the public.

Melanie Lim | November 17, 2021, 05:09 PM

From Nov. 17 to 21, ION art gallery at level 4 of ION Orchard will be open to the public for a Charity Art Exhibition.

"Love.Hope" is hosted by VIVA foundation for Children with Cancer (VIVA), a Singapore-based charity, together with Aspiration Fine Arts (Aspiration), a society of art enthusiasts learning from art master Lin Lu Zai.

VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer, founded by lawyer and Business China Excellence Award 2021 recipient Jennifer Yeo, focuses on life-saving leading-edge research, medical care, and education to achieve better survival rates for children with cancer.

Through this event, VIVA aims to raise at least S$100,000 through public donations and sale of 100+ art pieces to help cancer survivors via their new Life Programme.

Among the Chinese paintings on sale are art pieces on nature and flowers done by Cynthia Phua, former Member of Parliament.

Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo officiated the opening on Nov.16.

What to expect

Here’s an overview of the exhibition, which features 11 ikebana floral arrangements and over 100 Chinese paintings that have been painted by members from Aspiration Fine Arts:

Details

Address: 2 Orchard Turn Singapore 238801 (ION Orchard - level 4 next to lobby, A, 238801

Date: Nov. 17 to 21, 2021

Time: 11am to 6:30pm

All images via Melanie Lim.

