Casio S’pore releases vintage watch collection, prices start from S$55

Casio Singapore has recently released the Casio Vintage A100WE: a watch that looks vintage, but is equipped with the latest technology.
Designed with a lightweight feel, this watch is part of Casio Singapore’s Vintage collection and comes in three metallic colours: silver, gold and gun metallic.
As seen on Hypebeast’s website, the new A100 Series has a unisex design and a stylish retro gadget feel.
It is also a reproduction of the F-100, Casio Singapore's first resin case model.
The design has been updated and modernised while retaining the distinctive layout of the F-100's four front buttons, along with Casio Singapore’s signature vintage metal elements.
Features and functions of the watch include calendar and stopwatch capabilities, along with water and wear resistance, as well as LED light illumination for easy reading in the dark.
There’s simply no need to worry about getting your precious time pieces wet or scratched during your day-to-day activities with these babies.
The watch bands also feature a slide-type clasp that lets you easily adjust its length without special tools.
Casio Singapore’s Vintage Collection
Here are some other watches to look out for in Casio Singapore’s Vintage collection as well.
Casio A159W-N1DF (S$55)
Details:
- LED light
- 1/100-second stopwatch
- Measuring capacity: 59'59.99"
- Measuring modes: Elapsed time, split time, 1st - 2nd place times
- Daily alarm
- Hourly time signal
- Auto-calendar (set at 28 days for February)
- 12/24-hour format
- Regular timekeeping: Hour, minute, second, pm, date, day
- Accuracy: ±30 seconds per month
- Approximate battery life: seven years on CR2016
- Size of case / total weight
Casio A171WEG-9ADF (S$109)
Details:
- Round-face
- Unisex
- Uncluttered, monotone colouring
- Slide-type clasp on band
- Calendar and stopwatch capabilities
- Water resistant
- LED light illumination
Casio A171WEMG-9ADF (S$125)
Details:
- Round-face
- Unisex
- Uncluttered, monotone colouring
- Slide-type clasp on band
- Calendar and stopwatch capabilities
- Water resistant
- LED light illumination
Casio A700W-1ADF (S$55)
Details:
- Super slim case
- Water resistant
- LED backlight
- 1/100-second stopwatch
- Daily alarm
- Stainless steel band
Casio B640WMR-5ADF (S$105)
Details:
- 1/100-second stopwatch
- 50-meter water resistance
- Daily alarm
- LED backlight
- Stainless steel band
- Popular retro design
Casio B650WB-1BDF (S$82)
Details:
- Large time digits
- LED backlight
- 50-meter water resistance
- 1/100-second stopwatch
- Daily alarm
- Adjustable Clasp
- Stainless Steel Band
- Resin Glass
- Black ion plated band
Casio LA11WR-5ADF (S$89)
Details:
- 1/10-second stopwatch
- Daily alarm
- Water resistant
- Stainless steel band
- Popular retro design
Casio LA670WEMB-1DF (S$99)
Details:
- Adjustable Clasp
- Stainless Steel Mesh Band
- Resin Glass
- Water Resistant
- 1/10-second stopwatch
Make your purchase at Aptimos
You can make your purchase at any of Aptimos’ physical stores (Lucky Plaza, #B1-116 and Chinatown Point, #01-22) or their online store, where you will be able to get free delivery. Just click and collect in two hours.
Aptimos is an authorised retailer for Casio Singapore, with retail stores and an online store that offers free delivery and flexible payment options such as buy now, pay later (BNPL) interest-free installments.
Top image via Casio Singapore
