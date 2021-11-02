Casio S’pore releases vintage watch collection, prices start from S$55

Casio Singapore has recently released the Casio Vintage A100WE: a watch that looks vintage, but is equipped with the latest technology.

Designed with a lightweight feel, this watch is part of Casio Singapore’s Vintage collection and comes in three metallic colours: silver, gold and gun metallic.

As seen on Hypebeast’s website, the new A100 Series has a unisex design and a stylish retro gadget feel.

It is also a reproduction of the F-100, Casio Singapore's first resin case model.

The design has been updated and modernised while retaining the distinctive layout of the F-100's four front buttons, along with Casio Singapore’s signature vintage metal elements.

Features and functions of the watch include calendar and stopwatch capabilities, along with water and wear resistance, as well as LED light illumination for easy reading in the dark.

There’s simply no need to worry about getting your precious time pieces wet or scratched during your day-to-day activities with these babies.

The watch bands also feature a slide-type clasp that lets you easily adjust its length without special tools.

Sounds good? Click here to purchase the Casio A100WE from Aptimos.

Casio Singapore’s Vintage Collection

Here are some other watches to look out for in Casio Singapore’s Vintage collection as well.

Casio A159W-N1DF (S$55)

Details:

LED light

1/100-second stopwatch

Measuring capacity: 59'59.99"

Measuring modes: Elapsed time, split time, 1st - 2nd place times

Daily alarm

Hourly time signal

Auto-calendar (set at 28 days for February)

12/24-hour format

Regular timekeeping: Hour, minute, second, pm, date, day

Accuracy: ±30 seconds per month

Approximate battery life: seven years on CR2016

Size of case / total weight

Click here to add to cart.

Casio A171WEG-9ADF (S$109)

Details:

Round-face

Unisex

Uncluttered, monotone colouring

Slide-type clasp on band

Calendar and stopwatch capabilities

Water resistant

LED light illumination

Click here to add to cart.

Casio A171WEMG-9ADF (S$125)

Details:

Round-face

Unisex

Uncluttered, monotone colouring

Slide-type clasp on band

Calendar and stopwatch capabilities

Water resistant

LED light illumination

Click here to add to cart.

Casio A700W-1ADF (S$55)

Details:

Super slim case

Water resistant

LED backlight

1/100-second stopwatch

Daily alarm

Stainless steel band

Click here to add to cart.

Casio B640WMR-5ADF (S$105)

Details:

1/100-second stopwatch

50-meter water resistance

Daily alarm

LED backlight

Stainless steel band

Popular retro design

Click here to add to cart.

Casio B650WB-1BDF (S$82)

Details:

Large time digits

LED backlight

50-meter water resistance

1/100-second stopwatch

Daily alarm

Adjustable Clasp

Stainless Steel Band

Resin Glass

Black ion plated band

Click here to add to cart.

Casio LA11WR-5ADF (S$89)

Details:

1/10-second stopwatch

Daily alarm

Water resistant

Stainless steel band

Popular retro design

Click here to add to cart.

Casio LA670WEMB-1DF (S$99)

Details:

Adjustable Clasp

Stainless Steel Mesh Band

Resin Glass

Water Resistant

1/10-second stopwatch

Click here to add to cart.

Make your purchase at Aptimos

You can make your purchase at any of Aptimos’ physical stores (Lucky Plaza, #B1-116 and Chinatown Point, #01-22) or their online store, where you will be able to get free delivery. Just click and collect in two hours.

Aptimos is an authorised retailer for Casio Singapore, with retail stores and an online store that offers free delivery and flexible payment options such as buy now, pay later (BNPL) interest-free installments.

This sponsored article by Casio Singapore and Aptimos made this writer want to buy at least two of the watches in their Vintage collection.

Top image via Casio Singapore