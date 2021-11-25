Back

Burnt Cones cafe in Clementi giving away 1,000 free ice cream scoops on Dec. 1, 2021

Everything free tastes good.

Mandy How | November 25, 2021, 03:17 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Popular ice cream parlour Burnt Cones is celebrating their first year by giving away 1,000 scoops of ice cream.

If you're not familiar with the name, the late-night spot in Clementi attracted hordes when it first opened.

How to redeem

The promotion will take place on Dec. 1 2021, 5pm - 9pm.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Queen授权合伙人Kimberly Tang 👸🏼 (@about_kim25)

To redeem your free scoop, RSVP here (limited to one per guest). Usually, premium scoops go for S$4, while signature scoops cost S$5.

All flavours will be available on the day:

  • Black Sesame

  • Scamorza (Italian Smoked Cheese)

  • Kaya Cendol

  • Fior De Latte (Pure Milk)

  • Thai Coconut Lychee

  • Strawberry Basil

  • Bacio (Hazelnut Chocolate)

  • Oreo

  • Ube (Filipino Purple Yam)

  • Uji Matcha

  • Bronte Pistachio

  • 85% Dark Chocolate

The scoop will be served in a cup, but those who want it with a cone or waffle can top-up the respective amount. Dining in is subject to space availability, however.

Photo via Burnt Cones/Facebook

Safe distancing measures, such as queue poles and dedicated hosts, will be present to ensure adequate spacing between patrons.

A second Burnt Cones outlet recently opened at The Sail @ Marina Bay as well, offering 12 flavours of gelato (including two outlet-exclusive ones) and their applewood smoked waffles.

The free scoop promotion is not running at this outlet.

Burnt Cones

Address: Burnt Cones (Sunset Way), 105 Clementi Street 12, #01-02, Singapore 120105

Event date and time:

Dec. 1, 2021, 5pm - 9pm

Top image via Burnt Cones/Facebook

New plant-based S’pore brand to sell popcorn ‘chicken’, nuggets, & 'fish' sticks in Q1 2022

More alternative protein options.

November 25, 2021, 02:55 PM

Message claiming robbers waiting for S'poreans outside JB malls is fake: Johor police chief

Johor police chief said the crime rate in Johor has been declining.

November 25, 2021, 02:52 PM

Huge fire engulfs car workshop in Kuala Lumpur, 83 rescue teams from 8 fire stations dispatched

Thick black smoke was visible.

November 25, 2021, 02:51 PM

S'pore wasn't invited to US democracy summit, but we shouldn't read too much into it

The U.S. itself has been criticised as a "backsliding democracy".

November 25, 2021, 02:28 PM

5 ways to maximise your savings as you shop, feast or travel this festive season

Lead the way with exclusive Citi promotions and privileges.

November 25, 2021, 12:54 PM

Woman in S'pore throws away late mum's jewellery by accident, giving reward for its return

The jewellery has seen the woman through many painful struggles, including her late mother's cancer journey.

November 25, 2021, 12:53 PM

Novavax applies for its non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine to be used in S'pore

Another non-mRNA vaccine could be on its way here.

November 25, 2021, 12:28 PM

Up to 80% off on luxury beauty products like SK-II, Gucci, Dior, Estee Lauder at NOVELA’s Black Friday Sale

Don’t miss the lucky draw to win an iPhone13.

November 25, 2021, 11:56 AM

May Yim Schooling thanks those who supported family after husband's funeral

"We feel so much warmth from everyone," wrote Joseph Schooling's mom in a Facebook post.

November 25, 2021, 11:40 AM

SG-MY land VTL bus tickets for the next 30 days sold out in just 20 minutes on Transtar Travel

Very high demand for the land VTL.

November 25, 2021, 10:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.