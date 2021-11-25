Burnt Cones cafe in Clementi giving away 1,000 free ice cream scoops on Dec. 1, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Popular ice cream parlour Burnt Cones is celebrating their first year by giving away 1,000 scoops of ice cream.
If you're not familiar with the name, the late-night spot in Clementi attracted hordes when it first opened.
How to redeem
The promotion will take place on Dec. 1 2021, 5pm - 9pm.
To redeem your free scoop, RSVP here (limited to one per guest). Usually, premium scoops go for S$4, while signature scoops cost S$5.
All flavours will be available on the day:
- Black Sesame
- Scamorza (Italian Smoked Cheese)
- Kaya Cendol
- Fior De Latte (Pure Milk)
- Thai Coconut Lychee
- Strawberry Basil
- Bacio (Hazelnut Chocolate)
- Oreo
- Ube (Filipino Purple Yam)
- Uji Matcha
- Bronte Pistachio
- 85% Dark Chocolate
The scoop will be served in a cup, but those who want it with a cone or waffle can top-up the respective amount. Dining in is subject to space availability, however.
Safe distancing measures, such as queue poles and dedicated hosts, will be present to ensure adequate spacing between patrons.
A second Burnt Cones outlet recently opened at The Sail @ Marina Bay as well, offering 12 flavours of gelato (including two outlet-exclusive ones) and their applewood smoked waffles.
The free scoop promotion is not running at this outlet.
Burnt Cones
Address: Burnt Cones (Sunset Way), 105 Clementi Street 12, #01-02, Singapore 120105
Event date and time:
Dec. 1, 2021, 5pm - 9pm
Top image via Burnt Cones/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.