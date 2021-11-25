Burnt Cones cafe in Clementi giving away 1,000 free ice cream scoops on Dec. 1, 2021

Popular ice cream parlour Burnt Cones is celebrating their first year by giving away 1,000 scoops of ice cream.

If you're not familiar with the name, the late-night spot in Clementi attracted hordes when it first opened.

How to redeem

The promotion will take place on Dec. 1 2021, 5pm - 9pm.

To redeem your free scoop, RSVP here (limited to one per guest). Usually, premium scoops go for S$4, while signature scoops cost S$5.

All flavours will be available on the day:

Black Sesame

Scamorza (Italian Smoked Cheese)

Kaya Cendol

Fior De Latte (Pure Milk)

Thai Coconut Lychee

Strawberry Basil

Bacio (Hazelnut Chocolate)

Oreo

Ube (Filipino Purple Yam)

Uji Matcha

Bronte Pistachio

85% Dark Chocolate

The scoop will be served in a cup, but those who want it with a cone or waffle can top-up the respective amount. Dining in is subject to space availability, however.

Safe distancing measures, such as queue poles and dedicated hosts, will be present to ensure adequate spacing between patrons.

A second Burnt Cones outlet recently opened at The Sail @ Marina Bay as well, offering 12 flavours of gelato (including two outlet-exclusive ones) and their applewood smoked waffles.

The free scoop promotion is not running at this outlet.

Burnt Cones

Address: Burnt Cones (Sunset Way), 105 Clementi Street 12, #01-02, Singapore 120105

Event date and time:

Dec. 1, 2021, 5pm - 9pm

Top image via Burnt Cones/Facebook