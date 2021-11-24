Back

Blackpink's Lisa tests positive for Covid-19

The other members are awaiting their test results.

Syahindah Ishak | November 24, 2021, 07:12 PM

Events

Blackpink's Lisa has tested positive for Covid-19.

The K-pop girl group's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday (Nov. 24).

The statement has been verified by Associated Press reporter Park Juwon and The K-pop Herald.

Other members are awaiting their PCR test results

According to the statement, the other three Blackpink members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, have not been classified as close contacts yet.

However, they have taken their PCR tests upon hearing about Lisa's positive result.

Their results are pending.

Here's the full statement from YG Entertainment, as translated by Soompi:

"Blackpink’s Lisa was diagnosed with Covid-19 this afternoon (November 24).

The other three Blackpink members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive Covid-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results.

We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities.

We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly."

Top image via Lisa's Instagram.

