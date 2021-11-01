Back

Up to 80% off Chanel, SK-II, La Mer & more at BeautyFresh’s X’mas Online Warehouse Sale 2021

Free shipping for orders over S$150.

| Melanie Lim | Sponsored | November 01, 2021, 06:50 PM

If you love luxury beauty products, you’ll want to keep an eye out for BeautyFresh’s Christmas online warehouse sale.

Happening from November 9 to 14, there will be discounts of up to 80 per cent off your favourite beauty brands and free shipping for orders over S$150.

Here are some top deals to look out for:

1) Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator (200ml)

Sale price: S$80

2) Clinique All About Eyes - Unboxed (15ml)

Usual Price: S$64

Sale Price: S$26

3) Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion (200ml)

Usual Price: S$63

Sale Price: S$25.50

4) Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores (75ml)

Usual Price: S$39

Sale Price: S$19.50

5) La Mer Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence (30ml)

Usual Price: S$1,190

Sale Price: S$689

6) La Mer Eye & Expression Cream (15ml)

Usual Price: S$695

Sale Price: S$436

7) GlamGlow SuperMud Clearing Treatment (50g)

Usual Price: S$92

Sale Price: S$48

8) Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Lotion (250ml)

Usual Price: S$110

Sale Price: S$65

9) SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (230ml)

Usual Price: S$289

Sale Price: S$159

10) SK-II Genoptics Aura Face Essence (50ml)

Usual Price: S$299

Sale Price: S$179

11) Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum (60 capsules)

Usual Price: S$146

Sale Price: S$52

12) Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster (50ml)

Usual Price: S$140

Sale Price: S$51

Many established brands at this year’s sale

Along with the items listed above, consumers can expect the following established brands at this year's sale:

  • Aveda

  • Annick Goutal

  • Anna Sui

  • Armani

  • Azzaro

  • Acqua Di Parma

  • Biotherm

  • Bobbi Brown

  • Bvlgari

  • Byredo

  • Burberry

  • Biokern

  • Cacheral

  • Chanel

  • Chloe

  • Clarins

  • Clean

  • Clinique

  • Carolina Herrera

  • Cerruti 1881

  • Cle De Peau

  • Culti Milano

  • Coach

  • Calvin Klein

  • Chopard

  • Dolce & Gabbana

  • David Beckham

  • Diptyque

  • Dior

  • DKNY

  • Darphin

  • Davidoff

  • Estee Lauder

  • Elizabeth Arden

  • Eve Lom

  • Grown Alchemist

  • Glam Glow

  • Glasshouse Fragrances

  • Gucci

  • Guerlain

  • Givenchy

  • Hermes

  • Hugo Boss

  • iKOU

  • Issey Miyake

  • Joop

  • Juicy Couture

  • Jo Malone

  • John Masters Organics

  • Jimmy Choo

  • Jurlique

  • Kenzo

  • La Mer

  • Lancome

  • Lanvin

  • Lacoste

  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian

  • M.A.C

  • Marc Jacobs

  • Miu Miu

  • Mont Blanc

  • Max Benjamin

  • Narciso Rodriguez

  • Naomi Campbell

  • Nina Ricci

  • Olaplex

  • Origins

  • Onno

  • Paco Rabanne

  • Prada

  • Ralph Lauren

  • Roberto Cavalli

  • Shiseido

  • SK-II

  • The Organic Pharmacy

  • Tiffany & Co.

  • Tom Ford

  • Versace

  • Yves Saint Laurent

For more information about the sale happening from Nov. 9 to 14, click here.

To stay informed on future warehouse sales, click here.

This sponsored article by BeautyFresh made this writer want to splurge on a ton of beauty products at the sale.

Top image via BeautyFresh

