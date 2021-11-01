Up to 80% off Chanel, SK-II, La Mer & more at BeautyFresh’s X’mas Online Warehouse Sale 2021

If you love luxury beauty products, you’ll want to keep an eye out for BeautyFresh’s Christmas online warehouse sale.
Happening from November 9 to 14, there will be discounts of up to 80 per cent off your favourite beauty brands and free shipping for orders over S$150.
Here are some top deals to look out for:
1) Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator (200ml)
Sale price: S$80
2) Clinique All About Eyes - Unboxed (15ml)
Usual Price: S$64
Sale Price: S$26
3) Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion (200ml)
Usual Price: S$63
Sale Price: S$25.50
4) Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores (75ml)
Usual Price: S$39
Sale Price: S$19.50
5) La Mer Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence (30ml)
Usual Price: S$1,190
Sale Price: S$689
6) La Mer Eye & Expression Cream (15ml)
Usual Price: S$695
Sale Price: S$436
7) GlamGlow SuperMud Clearing Treatment (50g)
Usual Price: S$92
Sale Price: S$48
8) Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Lotion (250ml)
Usual Price: S$110
Sale Price: S$65
9) SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (230ml)
Usual Price: S$289
Sale Price: S$159
10) SK-II Genoptics Aura Face Essence (50ml)
Usual Price: S$299
Sale Price: S$179
11) Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum (60 capsules)
Usual Price: S$146
Sale Price: S$52
12) Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster (50ml)
Usual Price: S$140
Sale Price: S$51
Many established brands at this year’s sale
Along with the items listed above, consumers can expect the following established brands at this year's sale:
- Aveda
- Annick Goutal
- Anna Sui
- Armani
- Azzaro
- Acqua Di Parma
- Biotherm
- Bobbi Brown
- Bvlgari
- Byredo
- Burberry
- Biokern
- Cacheral
- Chanel
- Chloe
- Clarins
- Clean
- Clinique
- Carolina Herrera
- Cerruti 1881
- Cle De Peau
- Culti Milano
- Coach
- Calvin Klein
- Chopard
- Dolce & Gabbana
- David Beckham
- Diptyque
- Dior
- DKNY
- Darphin
- Davidoff
- Estee Lauder
- Elizabeth Arden
- Eve Lom
- Grown Alchemist
- Glam Glow
- Glasshouse Fragrances
- Gucci
- Guerlain
- Givenchy
- Hermes
- Hugo Boss
- iKOU
- Issey Miyake
- Joop
- Juicy Couture
- Jo Malone
- John Masters Organics
- Jimmy Choo
- Jurlique
- Kenzo
- La Mer
- Lancome
- Lanvin
- Lacoste
- Maison Francis Kurkdjian
- M.A.C
- Marc Jacobs
- Miu Miu
- Mont Blanc
- Max Benjamin
- Narciso Rodriguez
- Naomi Campbell
- Nina Ricci
- Olaplex
- Origins
- Onno
- Paco Rabanne
- Prada
- Ralph Lauren
- Roberto Cavalli
- Shiseido
- SK-II
- The Organic Pharmacy
- Tiffany & Co.
- Tom Ford
- Versace
- Yves Saint Laurent
For more information about the sale happening from Nov. 9 to 14
To stay informed on future warehouse sales, click here.
