Up to 80% off Chanel, SK-II, La Mer & more at BeautyFresh’s X’mas Online Warehouse Sale 2021

If you love luxury beauty products, you’ll want to keep an eye out for BeautyFresh’s Christmas online warehouse sale.

Happening from November 9 to 14, there will be discounts of up to 80 per cent off your favourite beauty brands and free shipping for orders over S$150.

Here are some top deals to look out for:

1) Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator (200ml)

Sale price: S$80

2) Clinique All About Eyes - Unboxed (15ml)

Usual Price: S$64

Sale Price: S$26

3) Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion (200ml)

Usual Price: S$63

Sale Price: S$25.50

4) Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores (75ml)

Usual Price: S$39

Sale Price: S$19.50

5) La Mer Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence (30ml)

Usual Price: S$1,190

Sale Price: S$689

6) La Mer Eye & Expression Cream (15ml)

Usual Price: S$695

Sale Price: S$436

7) GlamGlow SuperMud Clearing Treatment (50g)

Usual Price: S$92

Sale Price: S$48

8) Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Lotion (250ml)

Usual Price: S$110

Sale Price: S$65

9) SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (230ml)

Usual Price: S$289

Sale Price: S$159

10) SK-II Genoptics Aura Face Essence (50ml)

Usual Price: S$299

Sale Price: S$179

11) Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum (60 capsules)

Usual Price: S$146

Sale Price: S$52

12) Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster (50ml)

Usual Price: S$140

Sale Price: S$51

Many established brands at this year’s sale

Along with the items listed above, consumers can expect the following established brands at this year's sale:

Aveda

Annick Goutal

Anna Sui

Armani

Azzaro

Acqua Di Parma

Biotherm

Bobbi Brown

Bvlgari

Byredo

Burberry

Biokern

Cacheral

Chanel

Chloe

Clarins

Clean

Clinique

Carolina Herrera

Cerruti 1881

Cle De Peau

Culti Milano

Coach

Calvin Klein

Chopard

Dolce & Gabbana

David Beckham

Diptyque

Dior

DKNY

Darphin

Davidoff

Estee Lauder

Elizabeth Arden

Eve Lom

Grown Alchemist

Glam Glow

Glasshouse Fragrances

Gucci

Guerlain

Givenchy

Hermes

Hugo Boss

iKOU

Issey Miyake

Joop

Juicy Couture

Jo Malone

John Masters Organics

Jimmy Choo

Jurlique

Kenzo

La Mer

Lancome

Lanvin

Lacoste

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

M.A.C

Marc Jacobs

Miu Miu

Mont Blanc

Max Benjamin

Narciso Rodriguez

Naomi Campbell

Nina Ricci

Olaplex

Origins

Onno

Paco Rabanne

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Roberto Cavalli

Shiseido

SK-II

The Organic Pharmacy

Tiffany & Co.

Tom Ford

Versace

Yves Saint Laurent

