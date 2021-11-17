Back

World's tallest [email protected] at 5.6m tall on display at Raffles City for Christmas 2021

Huge.

Mandy How | November 17, 2021, 05:30 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

The world's tallest [email protected] awaits shoppers in front of Raffles City Singapore for the year-end festivities.

Photo via Raffles City/ ActionCity

Photo via Raffles City/ ActionCity

Standing at 5.6m, the Christmas centrepiece is a collaboration between the shopping mall and ActionCity, a pop culture art and collectibles brand.

Photo via Raffles City/ ActionCity

Here's how it looks at night:

Photo via Raffles City/ ActionCity

The centrepiece is flanked by [email protected] displays of various sizes, decked out in Christmas colours and postmodern designs.

Photo via Raffles City/ ActionCity

Photo via Raffles City/ ActionCity

You'll also find the new Raffles City [email protected] Candy Cane 2000% here, specially created for the occasion.

Photo via Raffles City/ ActionCity

If you're so taken by the design, a normal-sized version of it (the [email protected] Candy Cane 100%)  can be redeemed with a single spend of S$300 at Raffles City from Nov. 30, 2021.

Collection is only from Dec. 23 onwards, however.

Shoppers who spend S$100 in a single receipt are entitled to a set of [email protected] gift wrappers as well, from Nov. 12.

For more photo opportunities, there's another display inside the mall, too.

Photo via Raffles City/ ActionCity

Art and merch

Photo via Raffles City/ ActionCity

Two exhibitions accompany the event: a spotlight collection by Los Angeles-based artist Steven Harrington, and Art In Action, an onsite creation process by local contemporary artists.

The former is located at Raffles City’s Garden Court (Level 1), and features "funky" art, apparel, and merchandise, alongside a commemorative ActionCity 21st Anniversary [email protected] designed by Harrington.

The latter is taking place on Nov. 19, with talents like Chew Ming Chern (民创) and Allan Tan creating canvas artworks at the scene.

Top image via Raffles City/ActionCity

