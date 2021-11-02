New bak kwa ice cream by Bee Cheng Hiang now at outlets & supermarkets

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you've lived though the dessert waffles with bacon trend, this shouldn't faze you.
Bee Cheng Hiang's latest product of bak kwa ice cream operates on a similar principle, featuring vanilla ice cream studded with smoky bak kwa.
The sweet-savoury product is currently selling at S$10.25 for a twin pack at NTUC Fairprice and Sheng Siong supermarkets, as well as the following Bee Cheng Hiang outlets:
- Ang Mo Kio
- Bedok North
- Bugis Village
- Causeway Point
- Clementi Central
- Compass One,
- Junction 8
- Jurong Point
- Northpoint City
- Serangoon Road
- Tampines Central
- Tampines Mall
- Toa Payoh
- West Mall
- 189 New Bridge Road
The ice cream will subsequently be available on Bee Cheng Hiang's online store and major food delivery platforms (Foodpanda, GrabMart and Deliveroo).
Top photo via Bee Cheng Hiang
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.