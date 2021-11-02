New bak kwa ice cream by Bee Cheng Hiang now at outlets & supermarkets

If you've lived though the dessert waffles with bacon trend, this shouldn't faze you.

Bee Cheng Hiang's latest product of bak kwa ice cream operates on a similar principle, featuring vanilla ice cream studded with smoky bak kwa.

The sweet-savoury product is currently selling at S$10.25 for a twin pack at NTUC Fairprice and Sheng Siong supermarkets, as well as the following Bee Cheng Hiang outlets:

Ang Mo Kio

Bedok North

Bugis Village

Causeway Point

Clementi Central

Compass One,

Junction 8

Jurong Point

Northpoint City

Serangoon Road

Tampines Central

Tampines Mall

Toa Payoh

West Mall

189 New Bridge Road

The ice cream will subsequently be available on Bee Cheng Hiang's online store and major food delivery platforms (Foodpanda, GrabMart and Deliveroo).

Top photo via Bee Cheng Hiang