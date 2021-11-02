Back

New bak kwa ice cream by Bee Cheng Hiang now at outlets & supermarkets

Sweet and salty.

Mandy How | November 02, 2021, 11:20 AM

If you've lived though the dessert waffles with bacon trend, this shouldn't faze you.

Bee Cheng Hiang's latest product of bak kwa ice cream operates on a similar principle, featuring vanilla ice cream studded with smoky bak kwa.

The sweet-savoury product is currently selling at S$10.25 for a twin pack at NTUC Fairprice and Sheng Siong supermarkets, as well as the following Bee Cheng Hiang outlets:

  • Ang Mo Kio

  • Bedok North

  • Bugis Village

  • Causeway Point

  • Clementi Central

  • Compass One,

  • Junction 8

  • Jurong Point

  • Northpoint City

  • Serangoon Road

  • Tampines Central

  • Tampines Mall

  • Toa Payoh

  • West Mall

  • 189 New Bridge Road

The ice cream will subsequently be available on Bee Cheng Hiang's online store and major food delivery platforms (Foodpanda, GrabMart and Deliveroo).

