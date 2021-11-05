Up to 5 from same household can dine in at hawker centres & coffeeshops once VDS checks ready

Up to five fully vaccinated persons from the same household will be able to dine in together at hawker centres and coffeeshops once these locations put in place access control and systems to check patrons' status, the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) announced in a press conference today (Nov. 15).

End-November

MTF co-chair Gan Kim Yong said that the "majority" of hawker centres will be able to put in place the required measures by the end of November.

"For these hawker centres, once the systems are up, fully vaccinated individuals from the same household can dine in groups of five, just like other F&B establishments," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Nov. 15.

"The remaining hawker centres should then be able to follow soon after," added MOH.

Coffeeshop operators given option to put in place similar system

Coffeeshop operators will be given the option of putting in place a system to control access and check the status of their patrons, said MOH.

This will allow them to enjoy the concession for individuals from the same household to dine in groups of five.

Should the operators decline this option however, the prevailing group size of two will apply.

Today's update comes after last week's announcement that up to five household members could dine in food and beverage (F&B) establishments from Nov. 10.

List of acceptable documents expanded For dine-in of up to five individuals from the same household, MOH said that it will expand the list of acceptable documents to check for proof of residence, from NRIC and SingPass, to include the following approved Government digital apps: myICA and SGWorkPass.

Top photo by Jane Zhang

Follow and listen to our podcast here