Eateries can check NRIC to ensure 3-5 pax from same household, lax checks & pretenders will be punished

Errant individuals will be fined.

Jane Zhang | November 10, 2021, 12:54 PM

Starting Nov. 10, fully-vaccinated individuals from the same household will be allowed to dine in in groups of up to five at food and beverage (F&B) establishments, excluding hawker centres and coffeeshops.

F&B establishments will conduct checks for proof of residence, such as through the NRIC or the Singpass app, for groups of more than two people.

F&B establishments to check for proof of residence

On Wednesday (Nov. 10), a joint advisory was issued by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), Housing & Development Board (HDB), Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) about the updated safe management measures at F&B establishments.

The advisory stated that F&B establishments should check for proof of residence for groups larger than two people, which can be done through NRIC or the Singpass app.

Here's what the digital IC looks like:

Screenshot via Singpass website.

Children without these forms of identification can be allowed entry "based on a declaration of their place of residence", the advisory added.

Strict enforcement actions to be taken

The advisory stated that strict enforcement actions will be taken against anyone pretending to be from the same household.

In addition, F&B establishments who do not implement the necessary checks will also face strict enforcement actions.

Errant individuals will be fined and F&B establishments will be subject to immediate closures.

These penalties will apply even for first-time offenders.

Top photo by Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images.

