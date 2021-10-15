Back

2 youngest S'poreans to get Covid-19 & die aged 23 & 34

The 23-year-old was partially vaccinated, while the 34-year-old was unvaccinated.

Belmont Lay | October 15, 2021, 03:45 AM

A 23-year-old and a 34-year-old have become the two youngest Singaporeans to get Covid-19 and die.

They were among the 15 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a single day on Oct. 14.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day.

The 23-year-old was partially vaccinated.

The 34-year-old was unvaccinated.

Both had multiple underlying medical conditions.

Other deaths

The 13 other people who died -- five vaccinated and eight unvaccinated -- were aged between 60 and 89 years old.

All had underlying conditions, according to MOH.

Deaths creeping up

The number of Covid-19 deaths in the first two weeks of October has come up to 112 -- hitting tripe digits in 14 days.

The current total death toll since Covid-19 spread to Singapore is 207.

Oct. 14 marks the 25th day in a row with deaths reported.

Previously, the youngest Singaporean to succumb to Covid-19 was a 50-year-old man in September.

He was unvaccinated.

Other Covid-19 numbers

Total new Covid-19 infections: 2,932

New cases in the community: 2,412

Migrant worker dormitories: 517

Imported cases: 3

Local cases: 436 people above 60 years old

Total number of cases in Singapore: 138,327

Home recovery: 16,723 patients

Community care facilities: 2,823

Covid-19 treatment facilities: 438

Hospitals: 1,511

Number of those who received booster shots: 506,552

