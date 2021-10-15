2 youngest S'poreans to get Covid-19 & die aged 23 & 34

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A 23-year-old and a 34-year-old have become the two youngest Singaporeans to get Covid-19 and die.
They were among the 15 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a single day on Oct. 14.
This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day.
The 23-year-old was partially vaccinated.
The 34-year-old was unvaccinated.
Both had multiple underlying medical conditions.
Other deaths
The 13 other people who died -- five vaccinated and eight unvaccinated -- were aged between 60 and 89 years old.
All had underlying conditions, according to MOH.
Deaths creeping up
The number of Covid-19 deaths in the first two weeks of October has come up to 112 -- hitting tripe digits in 14 days.
The current total death toll since Covid-19 spread to Singapore is 207.
Oct. 14 marks the 25th day in a row with deaths reported.
Previously, the youngest Singaporean to succumb to Covid-19 was a 50-year-old man in September.
He was unvaccinated.
Other Covid-19 numbers
Total new Covid-19 infections: 2,932
New cases in the community: 2,412
Migrant worker dormitories: 517
Imported cases: 3
Local cases: 436 people above 60 years old
Total number of cases in Singapore: 138,327
Home recovery: 16,723 patients
Community care facilities: 2,823
Covid-19 treatment facilities: 438
Hospitals: 1,511
Number of those who received booster shots: 506,552
