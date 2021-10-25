117 patients & staff at Bukit Merah polyclinic wrongly given 10% Covid-19 vaccine dosage

A total of 117 patients and staff were given the wrong dosage of their Covid-19 vaccine at the polyclinic in Bukit Merah between Oct. 20 and 22.

Out of those affected, 111 were patients and six were staff.

They received a "much lower dose" of the vaccine, at about "10 per cent" of the recommended dosage, said SingHealth, in a statement in response to Mothership's queries.

Why error happened

According to the media release, the incident occurred as there was an error in identifying the correct markings on the new syringe that was recently introduced into the clinic.

The Straits Times reported that the error was detected on Friday, Oct. 22, when a colleague helped with the vaccinations.

Immediate action was taken to determine the extent of the error and reach out to all affected patients.

Subsequent investigations confirmed that "the incident is an isolated one", and all other vaccinations and services at SingHealth's polyclinics are not affected, said SingHealth.

"Full replacement dose"

All affected patients have been contacted and arrangements made for them to be vaccinated with a "full replacement dose" as soon as possible, added SingHealth.

Affected patients will be assessed by a doctor before receiving their replacement dose as an added precaution.

SingHealth Polyclinics chief executive officer Adrian Ee apologised for the anxiety and inconvenience caused to all affected patients and their family members:

"We have taken immediate steps to rectify the error, and staff have been reminded on the proper use of the new syringe to administer the Covid-19 vaccine. We would also like to reassure our patients that we have thoroughly reviewed our processes, and will ensure that staff are familiar with the use of new devices”."

He also emphasised that the "necessary steps" would be taken to address the concerns of those affected, and facilitate their replacement vaccinations as quickly as possible.

The company iterated that based on current vaccination guidelines by the Ministry of Health (MOH), patients who received the initial lower dosage are unlikely to experience any adverse reactions.

"It is clinically safe for them to proceed with the Covid-19 vaccine replacement dose."

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Google Maps