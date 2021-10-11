Back

6 women, aged 28-39, arrested in S'pore for alleged involvement in sexual services in massage shops

Shops were located at Kim Keat Lane, Turf Club Road and Sophia Road.

Belmont Lay | October 11, 2021, 12:35 PM

The police arrested six women, aged between 28 and 39, following enforcement operations on three massage establishments located at Kim Keat Lane, Turf Club Road and Sophia Road on Oct. 5 and 7, 2021.

During the operation conducted by Tanglin Police Division, six women were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the women had allegedly provided or advertised to provide sexual services within these massage establishments.

One of the three outlets was also allegedly found to be carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence, in contravention of the Massage Establishments Act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Individuals found guilty of carrying on the business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence under the Massage Establishment Act, shall be fined up to S$10,000, face imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

For repeat offenders, the offence carries a fine not exceeding S$20,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force & Google Maps

