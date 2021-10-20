Industrial-style rooftop bar at Beauty World Food Centre has sunset views & beers from S$5/bottle

Wiped Out Bar is a rooftop bar located at Beauty World Food Centre offering an outdoor seating area with sunset views.

The outdoor seating area overlooks the Bukit Timah area and greenery from the Nature Reserve.

Industrial concept

The industrial-style rooftop bar makes use of tables that look like steel beer kegs.

Menu

At Wiped Out Bar, customers can order a variety of beers, ciders and bar bites.

Draft beers are priced from S$8 per pint, while bottled beers are priced from S$5 per bottle during happy hour, which runs till 7pm, daily.

Craft beers such as Little Creatures Pale Ale and Blue Moon Wheat Ale are also available.

According to the bar, customers are allowed to consume other food dishes from Beauty World Food Centre within Wiped Out's outdoor premises.

If you're feeling peckish, consider bar bites like fries (S$2.50) and chicken nuggets (S$3.50).

View the menu here:

Wiped Out Bar

Address: 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road, Beauty World Food Centre, 04-61, Singapore 588177

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday, 4pm to 10:30pm

Saturday to Sunday, 3pm to 10:30pm

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top photos via Wiped Out Bar and @donald_wu9 on Instagram