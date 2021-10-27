Bedok North hawker stuffs bak kwa between buns & sells it as S$3.50 burger

Newly-opened hawker stall Wang Bao Bao elevates the classic bak kwa bun to a burger form for those who would like an Asian twist to the quintessential fast food staple.

The prices at this hipster stall are relatively affordable, starting at S$3.50 for a Traditional Bakkwa Bun.

Bak kwa in almost every bun

The menu offers nine varieties of buns and burgers, featuring honey bak kwa from 1913 Gu Lang Yu, a local online brand.

Besides supplying Wang Bao Bao with bak kwa, 1913 Gu Lang Yu's collaboration with Wang Bao Bao allows customers to try their bak kwa before purchasing online.

The most expensive burger on the menu, the Signature 3P Burger (S$10) includes Spanish pork belly char siew, honey bacon bak kwa, pork floss, and an onsen egg.

The Shabu Bun (S$6), Sawadee (S$6), and Saranghae (S$6) offers a Japanese, Thai, and Korean twist respectively.

A meat-free option is available in the form of the Crispy Beancurd (S$6) that includes shimeji mushrooms and pineapple.

This is the only burger on the menu with no bak kwa.

If you're feeling extra peckish, top up S$1 with any bun or burger order for a side of fries.

Check out the full menu:

Sides

If you prefer more interesting sides than just regular fries, Wang Bao Bao also offers fries with various toppings, fried chicken wings, and more.

The Naughty Fries (S$5) are topped with crispy onion, parmesan cheese and honey bacon bits while the Dirty Fries (S$5) come with a generous serving of pork floss, honey bak kwa bits and cheese.

Check out the other sides available:

Delivery

If you are unable to head down to their stall to dine in or takeaway, food delivery orders via GrabFood, Deliveroo, and FoodPanda will be available from next week (week of Nov. 1) onwards, it said in response to Mothership's queries.

Wang Bao Bao

Address: Blk 122 Bedok North Street 2, #01-140, Singapore 460122

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm, daily.

Top images via Wang Bao Bao.