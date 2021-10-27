Back

Bedok North hawker stuffs bak kwa between buns & sells it as S$3.50 burger

Kiap bak kwa with burger buns instead of sliced bread.

Karen Lui | October 27, 2021, 06:12 PM

Newly-opened hawker stall Wang Bao Bao elevates the classic bak kwa bun to a burger form for those who would like an Asian twist to the quintessential fast food staple.

The prices at this hipster stall are relatively affordable, starting at S$3.50 for a Traditional Bakkwa Bun.

Bak kwa in almost every bun

The menu offers nine varieties of buns and burgers, featuring honey bak kwa from 1913 Gu Lang Yu, a local online brand.

Photo by @1913gulangyu on Instagram.

Besides supplying Wang Bao Bao with bak kwa, 1913 Gu Lang Yu's collaboration with Wang Bao Bao allows customers to try their bak kwa before purchasing online.

The most expensive burger on the menu, the Signature 3P Burger (S$10) includes Spanish pork belly char siew, honey bacon bak kwa, pork floss, and an onsen egg.

Signature 3P Burger. Photo by Wang Bao Bao's Facebook page.

The Shabu Bun (S$6), Sawadee (S$6), and Saranghae (S$6) offers a Japanese, Thai, and Korean twist respectively.

Shabu Bun. Photo by Wang Bao Bao.

Sawadee. Photo by Wang Bao Bao's Facebook page.

Saranghae. Photo by Wang Bao Bao.

A meat-free option is available in the form of the Crispy Beancurd (S$6) that includes shimeji mushrooms and pineapple.

This is the only burger on the menu with no bak kwa.

Crispy Beancurd. Photo by Wang Bao Bao.

If you're feeling extra peckish, top up S$1 with any bun or burger order for a side of fries.

Check out the full menu:

Image via Wang Bao Bao's Facebook page.

Sides

If you prefer more interesting sides than just regular fries, Wang Bao Bao also offers fries with various toppings, fried chicken wings, and more.

Naughty Fries. Photo by Wang Bao Bao.

The Naughty Fries (S$5) are topped with crispy onion, parmesan cheese and honey bacon bits while the Dirty Fries (S$5) come with a generous serving of pork floss, honey bak kwa bits and cheese.

Dirty Fries. Photo by Wang Bao Bao.

Check out the other sides available:

Image via Wang Bao Bao's Facebook page.

Delivery

If you are unable to head down to their stall to dine in or takeaway, food delivery orders via GrabFood, Deliveroo, and FoodPanda will be available from next week (week of Nov. 1) onwards, it said in response to Mothership's queries.

Wang Bao Bao

Photo by Wang Bao Bao.

Address: Blk 122 Bedok North Street 2, #01-140, Singapore 460122

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm, daily.

Top images via Wang Bao Bao.

