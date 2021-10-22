S'pore volleyball coach, 37, jailed after package of meth he sent by Lalamove delivered to wrong address

A volleyball coach in Singapore was caught and sentenced to jail after a package of drugs he sent was mistakenly delivered to another flat by delivery courier.

Delivered to unit on the wrong floor

On May 4, 2020, Marvin Chew Xuan Han was to deliver a package containing 2.03g of methamphetamine to a recipient who he knew as "Josh".

"Josh"'s real name is Joo Jian Beng.

The 37-year-old Chew had paid S$12 to arrange for a Lalamove delivery courier to pick up the package.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the drugs were concealed in a packet inside a black rectangular paper box, which was placed inside a Nespresso paper bag.

Chew later received a notification from Lalamove that the delivery had been completed.

Joo, however, had not received the package, and subsequently called Chew to ask about it.

Chew called the courier, who told him that the package had been delivered, but that he might have made a mistake and dropped it off at the unit on level 6 instead of level 5.

Joo then went over to the unit where the package was delivered to ask for it back.

However, his neighbour had noticed that there was a "suspicious" item in the package. She refused to return it and then called the police.

Arrested again during bail

Police seized the package, and through investigations, Chew was identified and arrested on May 8, 2020.

Following his arrest, Chew underwent urine tests, and traces of methamphetamine were found in the samples.

He admitted he had obtained the drug from a man he met online, and had consumed it a few days earlier.

On Oct. 11, while Chew was out on bail, he was once again arrested along with two others.

Court documents did not reveal what led to the arrest.

Chew gave another two urine samples, which were again found to contain meth. Chew confessed that he had consumed the drug by injecting himself.

Two years' jail

On Oct. 21, 2021, Chew pleaded guilty to two charges of drug consumption and one count of possessing methamphetamine. Another two charges are being taken into consideration.

He was sentenced to two years' jail. For this offence, he could have been jailed for 10 years, fined S$20,000 or both.

Chew was suspended as a coach from Aug. 17, 2020, pending investigations, CNA reported.

SportSG told CNA that moving forward, the National Registry of Coaches panel will be convened "determine the appropriate action against (Chew), which may include termination and debarment".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Daniel Kaesler / EyeEm via Getty Images