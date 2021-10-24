Back

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle at her wedding

Vin Diesel is Meadow's godfather.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 24, 2021, 06:16 PM

Vin Diesel walked the late Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, down the aisle at her wedding to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVWUs1Np-4X/

The post went viral, with over two million likes. Some of Paul Walker's co-stars on previous Fast and Furious movies also commented on the post.

Meadow, 22, who is a model, married Louis two months after their engagement.

She took a photo last year with his children, with the caption "family, forever".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCBgvw_jn2w/

Image from Meadow Walker's Instagram

