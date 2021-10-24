Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle at her wedding

Vin Diesel walked the late Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, down the aisle at her wedding to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVWUs1Np-4X/

The post went viral, with over two million likes. Some of Paul Walker's co-stars on previous Fast and Furious movies also commented on the post.

Meadow, 22, who is a model, married Louis two months after their engagement.

Vin Diesel is Meadow's godfather.

She took a photo last year with his children, with the caption "family, forever".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCBgvw_jn2w/

Image from Meadow Walker's Instagram