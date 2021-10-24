Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle at her wedding

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Vin Diesel walked the late Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, down the aisle at her wedding to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVWUs1Np-4X/
The post went viral, with over two million likes. Some of Paul Walker's co-stars on previous Fast and Furious movies also commented on the post.
Meadow, 22, who is a model, married Louis two months after their engagement.
Vin Diesel is Meadow's godfather.
She took a photo last year with his children, with the caption "family, forever".
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCBgvw_jn2w/
Image from Meadow Walker's Instagram
