Over S$2 million worth of vapes & paraphernalia seized from Boon Lay storage facility

This is the largest haul of e-vaporises in Singapore to date.

Syahindah Ishak | October 25, 2021, 03:34 PM

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) conducted the largest haul of e-vaporises in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2021.

Worth more than S$2 million

HSA inspected a storage facility in Boon Lay following a tip-off, the authority said in a press release.

A total of S$2,260,825 worth of e-vaporisers and related components, which are prohibited in Singapore, were seized in the operation.

The seized items include:

  • 10,057 assorted e-vaporisers

  • 48,822 assorted pods (e-vaporiser components)

  • 187 e-liquids

Image courtesy of HSA.

Image courtesy of HSA.

Image courtesy of HSA.

Image courtesy of HSA.

Three persons are currently assisting HSA in the investigation.

Largest seizure haul of tobacco products

HSA said this successful operation has "disrupted the operations of an illegal e-vaporisers supply chain".

This is also the largest seizure haul of tobacco products by HSA, in terms of the volume and street value of e-vaporisers.

Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act

Singapore's Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act prohibits the import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of imitation tobacco products.

These include shisha tobacco, smokeless tobacco, chewing tobacco such as Gutkha, Khaini, Zarda, e-vaporisers and their accessories.

If found guilty, an offender can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Subsequent offences carry a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

All prohibited tobacco items will be seized and confiscated. The purchase, use and possession of e-vaporisers is also prohibited.

Top image courtesy of HSA.

