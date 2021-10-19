Some 17,000 people get first Covid-19 vaccine shot after unvaxxed disallowed into malls, to dine-in

The number of people in Singapore getting vaccinated for the first time saw a bump after measures were announced to prevent the unvaccinated from certain activities.

About 17,000 people received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the national vaccination programme between Oct. 9 to 15, the week after new vaccination-differentiated measures were introduced.

This was an increase of about 6,000 more people getting their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Oct. 18 night.

The number of people who took booster shots also increased, with another 162,000 taking their booster shots.

Compared to the Oct. 2 to 8 period, about 11,000 people got their first doses of the vaccine, while about 135,000 received their booster dose.

Background

On Oct. 9, the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force said the unvaxxed would no longer be able to dine in, go to shopping malls, hawker centres and coffee shops, or visit attractions from Oct. 13.

The same day, MTF also announced that those aged 30 and above would be invited to take Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

Booster shots have been available since Sep. 15 for those aged 60 and above, and since Oct. 3 for those aged 50 to 59.

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) plan was also rolled out on Oct. 9.

The VTL would allow vaccinated Singaporeans to travel to 11 countries and return without quarantine.

