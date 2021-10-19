Back

Some 17,000 people get first Covid-19 vaccine shot after unvaxxed disallowed into malls, to dine-in

The latest vaccination-differentiated measures worked.

Belmont Lay | October 19, 2021, 11:37 AM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

The number of people in Singapore getting vaccinated for the first time saw a bump after measures were announced to prevent the unvaccinated from certain activities.

About 17,000 people received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the national vaccination programme between Oct. 9 to 15, the week after new vaccination-differentiated measures were introduced.

This was an increase of about 6,000 more people getting their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Oct. 18 night.

The number of people who took booster shots also increased, with another 162,000 taking their booster shots.

Compared to the Oct. 2 to 8 period, about 11,000 people got their first doses of the vaccine, while about 135,000 received their booster dose.

Background

On Oct. 9, the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force said the unvaxxed would no longer be able to dine in, go to shopping malls, hawker centres and coffee shops, or visit attractions from Oct. 13.

The same day, MTF also announced that those aged 30 and above would be invited to take Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

Booster shots have been available since Sep. 15 for those aged 60 and above, and since Oct. 3 for those aged 50 to 59.

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) plan was also rolled out on Oct. 9.

The VTL would allow vaccinated Singaporeans to travel to 11 countries and return without quarantine.

Top photo via MOH

Ryde to charge riders S$4.30 if they make drivers wait over 4 minutes from Oct. 20, 2021

Applies to all Ryde services, except RydeTAXI.

October 19, 2021, 04:35 PM

US raises Covid-19 travel alert for S'pore to the maximum highest risk level

Singapore's danger level has been raised twice in a month.

October 19, 2021, 03:54 PM

Halimah Yacob ranked world's 36th most influential Muslim

She is the only Singaporean in the top 50.

October 19, 2021, 03:30 PM

Floral-themed Orchard Road Christmas light-up from Nov. 13, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022

Garden city vibes.

October 19, 2021, 03:11 PM

Man, believed to have ties with S'pore, films husky puppy with muzzle & paws taped

He could be heard laughing off-camera.

October 19, 2021, 02:59 PM

Every S'pore household to receive S$100 CDC digital vouchers to buy food & groceries

The scheme is expected to be launched officially in a few months’ time.

October 19, 2021, 02:30 PM

Entry applications have resumed for vaccinated migrant domestic workers, families with urgent caregiving needs prioritised

Families with urgent needs may want to consider an alternative programme by the Association of Employment Agencies (Singapore).

October 19, 2021, 02:19 PM

S'pore influencer apologises for 'name & shame' group chat, says 'Dating Guide SG' sheet not by her

Unintended consequences.

October 19, 2021, 01:53 PM

Colin Powell, groundbreaking 4-star general & US Secretary of State, dies at 84

A giant of the battlefield and the diplomatic stage.

October 19, 2021, 01:31 PM

ICA seizes over 20,000 Ivermectin tablets imported into S'pore, some declared as 'healthcare products'

Say "No" to Ivermectin.

October 19, 2021, 12:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.