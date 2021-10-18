Woman in US raped on train for 8 minutes as passengers watch without calling police

A woman in the U.S. city of Philadelphia was raped on a train on the night of Oct. 13 while other passengers watched without calling the police, American media NBC News Philadelphia reported.

The entire incident lasted for eight minutes with passengers doing nothing, the police said, according to the New York Times (NYT).

The suspect was only arrested once an employee for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) noticed the incident and called the police.

Police appalled by lack of response from public

A spokesman for SEPTA, Andrew Busch, said that the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy, had sat down next to the woman on the train at around 10pm, and "attempted to touch her a few times," NYT further reported.

Busch added that when the woman pushed back and attempted to stop Ngoy, he proceeded to rip off her clothes.

The superintendent of the Upper Darby Township Police Department, Timothy Bernhardt, was quoted as saying, "I’m appalled by those who did nothing to help this woman. Anybody that was on that train has to look in the mirror and ask why they didn’t intervene or why they didn’t do something."

"It speaks to where we are in society; I mean, who would allow something like that to take place? So it’s troubling," he added, according to NBC News Philadelphia.

The woman, who did not know her attacker, was taken to the hospital afterwards for treatment.

Ngoy was taken into custody.

Suspect is believed to be homeless

Ngoy has since received charges of rape and aggravated indecent assault among other crimes.

Authorities added that he was homeless and not armed during the incident.

Slate reported that the police were also investigating reports of people filming the incident, with passengers on the train potentially facing criminal charges if they did not intervene and recorded the attack.

However, Bernhardt also acknowledged that it would be difficult to bring charges against people for not intervening as the state of Pennsylvania does not have a good Samaritan law.

Left screenshot via FOX 29 Philadelphia YouTube, right photo via SEPTA Facebook