'Truth Warriors' website slapped with POFMA notice for misleading info on Covid-19 vaccines & ivermectin

The health minister has directed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to issue a Correction Direction to the “Truth Warriors” website.

The Ministry of Health issued a press release on October 24 clarifying that the materials published by the "Truth Warriors" website "mislead people into thinking that Covid-19 vaccines are not effective in reducing transmission rates of Covid-19" and instead, promote the use of ivermectin in preventing viral infections and treating Covid-19.

The ministry added that such materials from "unverified and dubious sources" can endanger the lives of those who heed them and those around them.

False claims

In particular, these are the false claims that MOH pointed out:

False claim #1: The most vaccinated countries have the most cases and deaths per million population and the least vaccinated countries have the fewest cases and deaths per million population

The ministry said as of October 23, most international evidence shows categorically that vaccines reduce Covid-19 infection, serious illness, and mortality rates from the disease.

Latest data also does not support the claim that countries with the highest vaccination rates also have the highest cases/ deaths per million population.

MOH added that countries with the lowest vaccination rates and low reported Covid-19 deaths might be due to poor record collection for both vaccinations and deaths.

False claim #2: Vaccines do not prevent the transmission of Covid-19

It is acknowledged that vaccines do not completely stop viral transmission. However, vaccines do reduce the risk of transmission, said MOH.

In addition, while vaccines do not kill the virus directly, they cause the body to produce antibodies and immune cells that act against the virus, and in effect, kill it.

Under the Correction Direction, "Truth Warriors" is required to publish a correction notice at the top of each webpage containing the falsehoods.

MOH said the government takes a serious view of the deliberate communication of these falsehoods, and criminal investigations will be conducted.

Ivermectin not used for treating Covid-19, can be dangerous if used for self-medication

MOH also clarified that ivermectin, a prescription-only medicine registered in Singapore specifically for the treatment of parasitic worm infections, is not an anti-viral medicine and is not approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for preventing or treating Covid-19.

Self-medicating with ivermectin can be dangerous to one’s health, said MOH.

"Side-effects associated with ivermectin include vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, neurologic adverse events (dizziness, seizures, confusion), sudden drop in blood pressure, severe skin rash potentially requiring hospitalisation, and liver injury (hepatitis). Ivermectin can also interact with other medications used, such as blood thinners."

Those who sell and supply ivermectin illegally can be fined up to S$50,000 and/or imprisoned up to two years under the Health Products Act.

