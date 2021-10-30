Tortilla blanket that makes you a cosy burrito available on Shopee & Carousell from S$12-S$45

Fans of Guzman y Gomez might want to get hold of this.

You can now wrap yourself in a tortilla blanket, and take the meaning of comfort food to the next level.

Available on Shopee, Carousell and more

The blanket is available on multiple platforms, including Shopee, Carousell, Taobao, and Ali Express.

For most of these platforms, the product is generally priced from S$12-S$45.51 per piece.

Three sizes

The tortilla blanket is mostly available in three different sizes across the various platforms, which explains the price difference.

The smallest option comes in the size of 120×120 cm, the medium option is 150cm x1 50cm wide, while the largest is 180cm x 180cm.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Top images via Shopee and Taobao