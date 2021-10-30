Back

Tortilla blanket that makes you a cosy burrito available on Shopee & Carousell from S$12-S$45

Snug.

Lean Jinghui | October 30, 2021, 05:38 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fans of Guzman y Gomez might want to get hold of this.

You can now wrap yourself in a tortilla blanket, and take the meaning of comfort food to the next level.

Available on Shopee, Carousell and more

The blanket is available on multiple platforms, including Shopee, Carousell, Taobao, and Ali Express.

For most of these platforms, the product is generally priced from S$12-S$45.51 per piece.

From S$31.28-S$45.51. Via Shopee

From S$31.28-S$45.51. Via Shopee

From S$12.00-S$22.70. Via Shopee

S$12.90. Via Carousell

S$18.53-S$31.67. Via Taobao.

S$16.21-S$26.53. Via AliExpress.

S$16.21-S$26.53. Via AliExpress.

Three sizes

The tortilla blanket is mostly available in three different sizes across the various platforms, which explains the price difference.

The smallest option comes in the size of 120×120 cm, the medium option is 150cm x1 50cm wide, while the largest is 180cm x 180cm.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Shopee and Taobao

'I cannot bear to let go': Final days of 90-year Tan Hock Seng bakery filled with reluctant goodbyes

One of the last few independent, traditional pastries shops.

October 30, 2021, 04:16 PM

SBS Transit bus captain stops to escort huge snake to safety at North Buona Vista Road

Early morning s-s-surprise.

October 30, 2021, 03:29 PM

New 5.6km of cycling path at Taman Jurong allows residents to reach Jurong East amenities in 30 minutes

Another 4km of new cycling path will be added to Tampines in the next few months.

October 30, 2021, 02:55 PM

Sembawang residents make 100% effort with spooktacular Halloween decorations

Something strange in the neighbourhood.

October 30, 2021, 01:15 PM

Covid-19: Lawrence Wong, Ong Ye Kung stress importance of joint approach between health & finance ministries

Wong said that Singapore could attest to the usefulness of this joint approach.

October 30, 2021, 12:12 PM

Residents flock to Northshore Plaza I, Punggol's latest mall, on opening day

Whee.

October 30, 2021, 11:57 AM

Travelling this Covid-19 season? Here’s a list of things to take note of

Nifty.

October 30, 2021, 11:43 AM

From Sec 1 dropout to music graduate: 22-year-old singer-songwriter opens up about his struggles with mental health

He has battled anxiety and depression for the past 10 years.

October 30, 2021, 11:37 AM

This man is 61 & he spent 35 years building S’pore’s MRT network

Are you reading this article while commuting on the train?

October 30, 2021, 10:41 AM

Singles can't buy 'Prime Location' HDB flats not a 'step backwards': Desmond Lee

He said the authorities will make adjustments and improvements along the way.

October 30, 2021, 04:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.