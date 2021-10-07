ComfortDelGro taxi driver, new to the job, cruises along MBS footpath looking for exit

A ComfortDelGro taxi was spotted along the Marina Bay Sands pedestrian walkway on Oct. 3, 2021.

A video of the incident was uploaded online, showing the taxi being driven alongside pedestrians.

Facebook page Roads.sg, which shared the footage originally posted by Instagram page sgfollowsall , said:

"This is not a road and he endangered pedestrians who are in the hundreds. He should be taken to task for this wrong doing."

Driver was "very new to taxi-driving"

Responding to queries from Mothership, ComfortDelGro's group chief branding and communications officer Tammy Tan said that ComfortDelGro has investigated the incident.

Tan explained that the driver was "very new to taxi-driving".

He had accidentally driven onto the MBS pedestrian walkway as he was "unfamiliar with the area" after dropping a passenger off.

No injuries reported, driver given a warning

"Realising he was unable to reverse out, he drove slowly looking for the exit to the road and finally sought help from a security guard who guided him back to the road," Tan added.

No injuries were reported, according to Tan, and the driver was given a warning.

Top image via sgfollowsall/IG.