Back

Peeping Tom allegedly caught red-handed in Tanglin Shopping Centre male toilet, begs for forgiveness

The alleged perpetrator could be heard asking to be beaten up instead.

Belmont Lay | October 18, 2021, 07:20 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

A Peeping Tom was allegedly caught red-handed in the act in Tanglin Shopping Centre in the Orchard area while looking into a toilet cubicle stall when it was occupied by another male person.

A video of the incident was put up on Instagram on Oct. 18.

A scene from the video clearly showed a man's head at the top of a cubicle stall and that moment appeared to have been captured using a phone's front-facing camera.

The video lasted about 34 seconds, and was chaotic at times with the victim shouting at the alleged perpetrator.

The perpetrator could also be heard begging to be let go, but was chased down by the supposed victim.

In response to Mothership.sg's queries, the police confirmed a man has been arrested.

The police said:

On Oct. 18, 2021 at 12.45pm, the police were alerted to a case of voyeurism at 19 Tanglin Road. A 39-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

What video showed

A breakdown of the video is as follows:

1. A man's head could be seen at the top of the toilet cubicle hoarding. The photo was shot by the toilet user.

2. The next scene was of the alleged perpetrator kneeling down. Dressed in a blue long-sleeved shirt, he was speaking and looking down at the ground, rendering his words unintelligible, but he was apparently saying, "Forgive me, please."

3. In the next still photo, he was then seen covering his face with one hand, and using his other hand to block the camera lens.

4. The next short clip showed other people at the scene, with one of them on her phone. It appeared as if these other people were alerted to the man's alleged Peeping Tom actions.

5. The next scene was of the alleged perpetrator moving away from the victim. The victim could be heard shouting: "You were looking over the ****ing stall."

"You were looking over the stall. This crazy guy was looking over the ****ing stall."

6. After which the alleged Peeping Tom could be seen running down the stairs while being chased.

The accused said: "Stop taking. Please forgive me. Beat me up, beat me up."

The victim said: "Don't touch my phone."

2,553 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 6 new deaths

Tonight's update.

October 18, 2021, 11:27 PM

Girl, 6, memorises 1,560 digits of pi π, breaks S'pore national record

Congratulations!!

October 18, 2021, 10:12 PM

S'porean man jailed 23 years for raping daughter, 11, after advised by M'sian feng shui master to have sex with a virgin

He committed the offences in 2018.

October 18, 2021, 09:58 PM

M'sian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin says he will make life 'very difficult' for anti-vaxxers

His deputy followed up by saying the ministry is ready to set up face-to-face meetings with anti-vaxxers.

October 18, 2021, 08:19 PM

Woman in US raped on train for 8 minutes as passengers watch without calling police

Some even reportedly filmed the incident.

October 18, 2021, 06:47 PM

S'pore store sells 'Squid Game' earrings inspired by games like 'Red Light, Green Light'

Interesting.

October 18, 2021, 06:31 PM

Drivers quarrel over nothing in HDB carpark standoff that could be resolved in 2 seconds

Getting out to swear at the other driver only prolonged the issue.

October 18, 2021, 06:18 PM

S'pore taking unique Covid-19 'middle-of-the-road approach', not 'flip-flop': Ong Ye Kung

Singapore is opening up progressively with widespread vaccination, and avoiding a sudden lifting of all restrictions.

October 18, 2021, 05:58 PM

LTA catches errant cyclists on PIE & MCE, public calls for jail time & heavy fines

Other road users feel enough is enough.

October 18, 2021, 04:43 PM

Women in S'pore start chat group & 'Dating Guide SG' spreadsheet to discuss guys

The Google sheet and Telegram group were taken offline after controversy erupted.

October 18, 2021, 04:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.