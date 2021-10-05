Starbucks S'pore's Halloween collection: Black cat & timid ghost mugs, glow-in-the-dark drinkware

Starbucks Singapore has announced its Halloween collection this year, which will be available from Oct. 6, 2021.

The collection features a range of merchandise in the shape of cats, pumpkins and ghosts, as well as glow-in-the-dark and colour-changing drinkware.

Starbucks Halloween collection

From left to right: 10oz mug (S$26.90), 12oz mug (S$38.90), 10oz mug (S$36.90):

12oz mug (S$24.90):

From left to right: 16oz tumbler (S$27.90), 12oz tumbler (S$42.90).

Glow-in-the-dark & colour-changing drinkware

From left to right: 12oz mug (S$24.90), 12oz tumbler (S$28.90), 24oz cold cup (S$39.90).

Do note that the glow-in-the-dark cold cup is limited to one piece per customer.

Colour-changing mug (S$34.90):

Halloween-themed Bearista (S$42.90):

Details

The Halloween collection will be available in stores on Oct. 6 in stores.

Customers can also purchase the products from Starbucks Flagship Store on LazMall and Starbucks Official Store on Shopee on Oct. 6, from 12pm.

Find out more about the Halloween collection here.

Spook-a-ccino

Starbucks is also introducing the Spook-a-ccino (from S$8.20), which is a Mocha Frappuccino with strawberry, chocolate and coffee, topped with strawberry sauce whipped cream and a pumpkin chocolate topper.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Starbucks Singapore