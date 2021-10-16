Back

St John's Island visitors pay tribute to well-loved cat, Sandy aka Ah Bui, who recently died

He was well-loved by everyone, and he probably also loves everyone but his face doesn't show it.

Belmont Lay | October 16, 2021, 04:31 AM

Tributes are pouring in for the resident cat on St John's Island who recently passed away due to kidney failure.

Named Sandy, and also fondly known as Chempedak (jackfruit in Malay), Ah Bui, and Bui Bui to various visitors to the island, the late male chonky cat was a regular fixture at the beach and jetty, where he would greet those who came ashore.

Tributes pouring in

A Facebook post put up by St. John's Island Marine Laboratory a day after Sandy's passing paid tribute to the feline by sharing photos visitors took with the cat, who was well-loved by all, as evident by how docile he was when cradled and showered with attention.

How Sandy got his names

The post explained that Sandy was originally named Chempedak, probably due to how rotund it looked and how it resembled the fruit.

The late Uncle Supar, who was a regular on the island, used to carry Sandy like a child and parade him along the jetty like a proud father, the post said.

The post added that the cat was named Sandy as he looked and felt like sand owing to his love for hanging out and taking a dump on the beach.

The cat's fur will be coated with sand all the time as a result, but Uncle Supar will faithfully brush Sandy's hair.

The post asked those who have had interacted and taken photos with Sandy to contribute their image.

Background

In March 2020, Sandy was diagnosed with kidney failure.

He was at least 18 years old, which is about 80 years old in human years.

The long-time island cat was then rehomed to be with a caregiver on mainland Singapore for his daily medical maintenance.

According to the caregiver, Sandy's condition worsened in mid-September and was confirmed to have reached end-stage of kidney failure.

But prior to his demise, Sandy managed to visit St John's Island for the last time.

Sandy passed away on Oct. 15 at around 1pm, his death was announced via a Facebook post on the same day.

