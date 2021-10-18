Back

S'pore store sells 'Squid Game' earrings inspired by games like 'Red Light, Green Light'

Interesting.

Siti Hawa | October 18, 2021, 06:31 PM

Lovely Strokes is an Instagram store based in Singapore that specialises in selling handcrafted jewellery.

Fans of the hit television series "Squid Game" might be interested to know that the store has launched a collection of "Squid Game-inspired" earrings.

The collection

Here's a look at the collection, which comprises four earrings inspired by the games played, as well as the attires worn by the characters.

Photo via @lovelystrokes on Instagram

First up are the Red Light, Green Light Dangles (S$40) modelled after the giant doll in the first episode.

Photo via @lovelystrokes on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVC55aPhhUM/

These Dalgona Studs (S$28 for a set of four) earrings, on the other hand, are inspired by the Dalgona Candy game.

Photo via @lovelystrokes on Instagram

The rather meaningful Gganbu Studs (S$18) are tailored for players 456 and 001.

Photo via @lovelystrokes on Instagram

Finally, Masked Men Hoops (S$38 for a set of three) are inspired by the uniforms worn by the guards.

Photo via @lovelystrokes on Instagram

Details

According to Lovely Strokes, the earrings are handcrafted and hand-painted. Thus, no two designs are the same and variations are to be expected.

Those interested to purchase these earrings can do so here.

You can also head over to their Instagram page to check out some of their other handcrafted earrings.

Top photos via @lovelystrokes/Instagram

