S'pore store sells 'Squid Game' earrings inspired by games like 'Red Light, Green Light'

Lovely Strokes is an Instagram store based in Singapore that specialises in selling handcrafted jewellery.

Fans of the hit television series "Squid Game" might be interested to know that the store has launched a collection of "Squid Game-inspired" earrings.

The collection

Here's a look at the collection, which comprises four earrings inspired by the games played, as well as the attires worn by the characters.

First up are the Red Light, Green Light Dangles (S$40) modelled after the giant doll in the first episode.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVC55aPhhUM/

These Dalgona Studs (S$28 for a set of four) earrings, on the other hand, are inspired by the Dalgona Candy game.

The rather meaningful Gganbu Studs (S$18) are tailored for players 456 and 001.

Finally, Masked Men Hoops (S$38 for a set of three) are inspired by the uniforms worn by the guards.

Details

According to Lovely Strokes, the earrings are handcrafted and hand-painted. Thus, no two designs are the same and variations are to be expected.

Those interested to purchase these earrings can do so here.

You can also head over to their Instagram page to check out some of their other handcrafted earrings.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via @lovelystrokes/Instagram