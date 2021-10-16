Back

Bugis pastry shop teaches how to make ang ku kuehs shaped like 'Squid Game' guards

Cute.

Matthias Ang | October 16, 2021, 05:54 PM

If you are still hungry for "Squid Game", check this out.

Ji Xiang Confectionary is launching a workshop on how to make your own ang ku kuehs shaped in the form of the guards from the Netflix series.

Recommended to have taken introductory class first

According to the confectionary's website, participants are "highly recommended" to have taken part in the confectionary's introductory workshop, as the new course is listed as "Advanced".

The class will last for an hour and 45 minutes, with six spaces available, and a ratio of one instructor to three students.

Classes are held on Mondays and Saturdays, from 3pm to 4.30pm. A class on the weekday costs S$125 for the initial session and S$85 for subsequent sessions, while a weekend class costs S$130 for the first session and S$90 for every workshop thereafter.

All classes are held at their Bugis outlet.

What will the workshop cover?

Participants will learn how to wrap and mold the ang ku kueh, choose different colours and arrange the structure of the guards.

The kuehs will also be filled with homemade peanut/mung bean paste.

Participants must be seven and above to join.

Sign up here.

Top photos via Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh Facebook

