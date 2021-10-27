Back

Molten lava Milo pau now a thing in S'pore, S$3.70 for 4 on Shopee

Stylo Milo.

Karen Lui | October 27, 2021, 01:48 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Salted egg molten lava buns, step aside.

Milo molten lava buns, take your place.

Milo, the malted chocolate drink, is now officially made into a pau.

Wholemeal Molten Milo Lava Pau

Frozen dim sum merchant SMH Food launched a Wholemeal Molten Milo Lava Pau on Oct. 1.

If you can't tell from the product name, it's essentially molten lava Milo contained in a bun.

At the time of writing, 1,000 packs of these buns have been sold with over 300 reviews.

Image via SMH Food's Shopee page.

With a pack of four typically selling for S$4.20, each bun costs S$1.05, which leans on the pricier side for frozen buns.

The price also does not include potential shipping fees.

However, the merchant occasionally sells it at a discounted rate and you can qualify for free shipping if your order exceeds S$50.

Taste test

When we got our hands on the buns, we were a little concerned about achieving the ideal molten lava state of the bun filling that was promised on the packaging.

A number of reviews on the product page complained that their bun filling turned out to be hard and dry after steaming.

Both of our separate bun-steaming attempts for about 6 minutes on the stove yielded similar results — viscous Milo filling that wasn't watery enough for the perfect flowy molten lava shot.

First (left) and second (right) attempts. Photos by Karen Lui.

Perhaps due to our high expectations as a Milo fan, the taste was a tad underwhelming.

We appreciate that it is not that sweet but were hoping for a stronger malty flavour that appears to be overpowered by the rich chocolatey taste.

We're still considering if we should repurchase it, suggesting that it might not be as "extremely addictive" as it claims to be.

You can click here to order the Milo Pau.

Chilli crab buns and bunny buns

Is buying S$25.89 (inclusive of shipping fees) worth of frozen buns at one go indicative of a quarter-life crisis? Photo by Karen Lui.

This gluttonous writer who wanted to maximise the S$3.99 flat shipping fee also took the opportunity to try three other buns from the merchant.

The Mini Bunny Pau (S$4 for pack of eight) looks cute and tastes like a typical lotus paste bun.

Cute but pretty basic Mini Bunny Pau. Photos by Karen Lui.

The Chilli Crab Pau (S$6.90 for pack of eight) packs a nice kick but can be improved with more filling.

Chilli Crab Pau. Photo by Karen Lui.

A few reviewers likened the Wholemeal Gula Melaka Kaya Pau with Shredded Coconut (S$6.80 for pack of eight) to tutu kueh and ondeh ondeh so we had to try it.

Alas, it just tasted like soggy tutu kueh, which isn't necessarily bad if that's what you fancy. It just did not live up to our (unrealistic?) expectations.

Wholemeal Gula Melaka Kaya Pau with Shredded Coconut. Photo by Karen Lui.

They also have other interesting pau flavours like Matcha Azuki (S$5.40), Teh Tarik (S$6.80), Coffee (S$3.75), and Roasted Canton Duck Pau (S$5.40).

Other unconventional dim sum include Laksa Siew Mai (S$12) and Curry Chicken Loh Mai Kai (S$6).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SMH Food (@smhfoodsg)

Muslim dim sum lovers can also check out their selection of Halal-certified offerings.

Click here to access their full range of items

Will be available at FairPrice and Sheng Siong stores soon

Customers who prefer purchasing items directly from supermarkets can look forward to doing so soon.

According to a comment in their Instagram post, SMH Food is "in the process of loading the shelves, and stock will be available at all FairPrice and Sheng Siong stores in the next two weeks".

Read more

Top images by SMH Food and Karen Lui.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Pork seller, 72, found dead in his stall at Ghim Moh Road Market & Food centre

The vendor had been spending nights in his stall for five to six years.

October 27, 2021, 01:07 PM

Playmade S'pore selling coconut pearl, milk tea & smoothies for limited period

Go coconuts.

October 27, 2021, 12:02 PM

SIA & Scoot launch daily flights from Melbourne, Sydney & Zurich under Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme

For the travel-starved.

October 27, 2021, 12:02 PM

New 'Prime Location' HDBs to have 10-year MOP, stricter resale & rental rules, 1st project launch in Nov. 2021

To ensure that the flats do not become expensive and exclusive.

October 27, 2021, 12:00 PM

S'pore exploring using geothermal energy to generate power

If there are hot springs, there are heat sources underground that can be tapped.

October 27, 2021, 11:43 AM

Man, 51, allegedly kicked, slapped & poured boiling water on woman along Bayfront Avenue

He will be charged in court on Oct. 28, 2021.

October 27, 2021, 11:02 AM

Chinatown Food Street along Smith Street closes down after 20 years

No more customers, cannot sustain anymore.

October 27, 2021, 03:41 AM

3,277 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 10 more deaths reported

Total number of cases so far stand at 179,095.

October 27, 2021, 12:03 AM

'Massive' infestation of cockroaches & dead rodent in Proofer bakery premises & delivery trucks

The S'pore Food Agency has ordered Proofer Bakery to recall food products distributed to Proofer's 16 retail outlets.

October 26, 2021, 11:13 PM

Woman videos chirping from egg, carton was bought from Tampines market 1 day prior

When the egg is not what you expected.

October 26, 2021, 09:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.