S'porean appointed as IMF Chief Information Officer

A Singaporean has been appointed as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Director of the Information Technology Department (ITD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to a press release by the international institution, Shirin Hamid will assume her new position on Jan. 4, 2022, with her selection coming after an "internationally competitive process."

The announcement was made by Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF, on Oct. 20.

Praising Shirin's capabilities, Georgieva said:

"Shirin brings to the Fund a wealth of IT leadership experience, having held key positions in both national and global institutions. She is an innovator, with a proven record of spearheading IT modernisation campaigns at large international organisations. Her strong strategic vision is focused on using technology to enable organisations to succeed in their work—an invaluable strength that will help the Fund take advantage of the latest technological advancements to support its work in the service of its membership."

Previously CIO and director general of the Asian Development Bank

Shirin had previously been the CIO and director general of the Asian Development Bank since 2016, with a team of 600 IT personnel under her leadership.

During this time, Shirin had "revolutionised" the bank's IT system, revamped existing operations, improved IT and data governance, and fostered innovation on big data, cybersecurity, and digital platforms.

Prior to this role, Shirin had spent 11 years at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) as chief technology officer and director, overseeing IT functions and operations covering 170 countries and territories.

She has also held multiple private sector leadership roles including acting general manager for IT at Singapore’s Keppel Group and Keppel Offshore & Marine, senior consultant at Deloitte's Boston and Singapore offices and consultant at Andersen Consulting/Accenture.

Georgieva added:

"Shirin will be joining the Fund at this critical time when it is seeking to modernize the digital workplace, along with other capital improvements. Her diverse experience, strategic vision, and considerable talent for leading large, culturally diverse teams are assets that will help the Fund achieve its modernization goals."

Praised by Amrin Amin for "chipping away" at stereotypes

Shirin also received praise from former Sembawang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin.

In a Facebook post put up on Oct. 21, Amrin said that Shirin was a friend from his New York days from 2006 to 2010, when she was UNDP's technology chief.

He praised her for "chipping away" at the stereotype that women and minorities are not good at technology and added:

"You fight discrimination with sheer hard work and talent. Shirin has done Singapore, especially our women and Malay community, very proud."

