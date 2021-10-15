S'pore PR to be charged for making false declaration to serve SHN at home instead of facility

A 48-year-old Singapore permanent resident Lu Yi Yin will be charged in court on Oct. 15 for making a false declaration to opt out of serving his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.

Upon his arrival at Changi Airport on Jul. 14, Lu allegedly declared that he would occupy his place of residence alone or with household members that have the same travel history and were serving their SHN during the same period.

He was served with a SHN from Jul. 14 to Jul. 28, after submitting the physical declaration form to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer.

According to ICA's press release, enforcement officers conducted checks at Lu's place of residence on Jul. 15, and found two other people staying in the same place who did not share the same travel history as him.

The Singapore permanent resident will be charged under Section 64(b) of the Infectious Diseases Act.

Submit "truthful and accurate information"

In their press release, ICA reminded the public to submit "truthful and accurate information" for all health, travel, and SHN-related declarations.

Travellers who opt to serve SHN at their place of residence must also remain there at all times, and their movements will be monitored via electronic monitoring and random physical checks.

Those who fail to comply with SHN requirements, including individuals who tamper with or remove the electronic monitoring device can be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

The offence carries a jail term of up to six months, or a fine of up to SS10,000, or both.

ICA and the Ministry of Manpower may also take further action on foreigners who flout the regulations, such as revoking or shortening the validity of their permits or passes.

Requirements for serving SHN at residence

All travellers serving SHN outside of dedicated facilities are required to wear an electronic monitoring device throughout the duration of their SHN, a rule in place since Aug. 11, 2020.

Travellers entering Singapore can be allowed to serve their SHN at a "suitable place of residence", provided that they fulfil the following criteria:

The traveller has no travel history to any other places apart from the selected countries or regions; and; The traveller is occupying the place of residence alone or with household members who share the same travel history and are serving SHN of the same duration.

Members of the public can report information about anyone who fails to comply with SHN requirements to ICA at ICA - Reporting of SHN Breach (form.gov.sg) or 6812 5555.

