S'pore Airlines shares rise more than 8% in morning trading

Singapore Airlines shares rose more than 8 per cent in morning trading on Monday, Oct. 11 following positive news that Singapore would open travel lanes for vaccinated individuals from more countries.

This is despite tightening rules for the unvaccinated in Singapore.

Singapore Airlines was actively traded with some 5.1 million shares worth S$27.9 million changing hands.

The counter jumped at least 8.38 per cent to $5.56 before dipping slightly.

Singapore Airlines shares fell to as low as S$3.39 in September 2020.

Slightly more than a year later, as of Monday morning before noon, it is hovering at S$5.46.

Singapore announced on Saturday, Oct. 9 that it would expand its Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme to an additional nine countries.

This would allow fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore and these countries to enjoy quarantine-free travel both ways.

