Shake Shack opening at Westgate

Good news.

Siti Hawa | October 14, 2021, 11:51 AM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Shake Shack is opening its eighth outlet at Westgate.

The outlet will be the fast-casual restaurant's first outlet in the far west of Singapore.

However, the exact opening date has not been announced.

Working with local artists

This time around, Shake Shack is working with local artists to create a mural inspired by the urban green spaces of Singapore.

Geometric forms resemble the architecture of Singapore's garden city, while lines represent people and nature.

Photo via Shake Shack

The latest store joins Läderach, Fong Sheng Hao, and Nasty Cookie as new tenants in the mall.

Shake Shack's other outlets are located at Jewel Changi Airport, Neil Road, Liat Towers at Orchard, Suntec City, VivoCity, Great World and Gardens by the Bay.

Shake Shack Westgate

Address: Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive #01-20, Singapore 608532

Top photos via Shake Shack and Kane Goh

