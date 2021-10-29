No-holds-barred review: We tried all of Shake Shack's new truffle items

By now, you'd probably know that Shake Shack is launching a limited-time menu filled with all things black truffle (actually just black truffle sauce, but you know what I mean).

Typically, I wouldn't look forward to any fast food truffle offerings because a certain fast food restaurant's attempt at truffle fries back in 2015 horrified my tastebuds.

But since it was Shake Shack, I thought to myself: "Can't be that bad, right?"

So I tried everything from the limited-time menu:

I'd like to point out that as I was carrying this tray towards my table, I could smell the black truffle even with a mask on. Good sign.

Black Truffle Burger (from S$14)

Like any other Shake Shack burger, this burger has a juicy patty and nice buns.

The black truffle sauce was on the saltier side, which overpowered the earthy truffle flavour.

Thankfully, the arugula helped to cut the saltiness while the fried shallots gave the burger a varied texture.

Verdict: 6/10. Not bad, but I'd probably regret ordering this over the OG ShackBurger.

Black Truffle Chik'n Shack (S$14)

The chicken breast patty was well-seasoned, not dry, and still crisp despite the addition of the black truffle sauce.

Too bad it was overshadowed by the sauce and the tartness of the pickled shallots, which somehow managed to emphasise the saltiness of the sauce.

Verdict: 5/10. A pity, because the fried chicken patty was really good. :(

Crinkle Cut Fries topped with black truffle sauce (S$8.90)

Shake Shack is known for its generous serving of cheese fries.

This time, however, I wish they could cut down on the black truffle sauce a little because it's — you know it — salty.

The fried shallots and scallions really helped with this one.

Verdict: 6/10. It will grow on you with every bite, but I'd order the cheese fries over this any day.

Peelin' Cherry-fic concrete (from S$7.50)

This was the cherry on top (pun intended) of the entire meal.

You can't go wrong with a banana split-inspired dessert, which features a vanilla and chocolate custard base and a blend of bananas, caramel sauce, sugar cone shards, and Lemuel chocolate chunks.

The concrete isn't cloyingly sweet, and the sugar cone shards give a nice crunch to an otherwise creamy dessert.

It melted really fast, but it still tasted good. Like a crunchy banana milkshake.

Verdict: 9/10. This outlet-exclusive concrete is worth making the trip from the east to the west.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.