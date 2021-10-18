Serangoon provision shop closing down after more than 30 years, elderly owner needs help clearing stock

Plenty of newer HDB estates would not have a provision shop in its vicinity like this one located at Serangoon Ave 3.

As its name suggests, Success Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Centre sells traditional Chinese medicine as well as basic groceries.

Closing down after more than 30 years

According to Facebook user Clair Ong, the shop is owned by an elderly woman called Mdm Sim.

The shop has been around since 1988.

With the shop's rental lease ending in February 2022, Mdm Sim is looking to close her business and clear all of her stocks.

Appeals for help

In Ong's post, she said that Mdm Sim previously suffered from a mild stroke and can't work for long hours as she is still quite weak.

She added: "She hopes to be able to hand over everything as soon as she can."

Some of the items still available include vinegar, cooking oil, canned food, flour and bottled drinks, among other things.

Details

324 Serangoon Avenue 3 #01-282 Singapore 550324

Opening hours: 11am to 4pm, daily

