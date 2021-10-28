Saizeriya does new items like laksa seafood pasta, BBQ chicken pizza & grill combo

Affordable dining chain Saizeriya has launched new items starting Oct. 27, 2021.

The newest fare on the purported Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant's menu include pizza, pasta, and mixed grilled items.

New items on the menu

Grill Combo (S$7.90)

Also known as the platter for undecided people, this is for those who want a bit of everything.

BBQ Chicken Pizza (S$7.90)

Safest combination. Ever.

Seafood Risotto (S$5.90)

For those who don't want pasta with seafood.

Laksa Seafood (S$7.90)

The most local flavour item to be added to the menu.

Baby Spinach Salad (S$4.20)

For the herbivores.

Over the years, Saizeriya has added and removed items from its menu.

Some notable missing items include the formidably large chicken thigh, and tasty crab meat pasta.

Details

The new items are available at all outlets islandwide.

View the full list of Saizeriya outlets here and the full menu here.

Top photo via Saizeriya & Google Maps