Back

Saizeriya does new items like laksa seafood pasta, BBQ chicken pizza & grill combo

Some items have been removed though.

Siti Hawa | October 28, 2021, 01:28 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Affordable dining chain Saizeriya has launched new items starting Oct. 27, 2021.

The newest fare on the purported Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant's menu include pizza, pasta, and mixed grilled items.

New items on the menu

Grill Combo (S$7.90)

Also known as the platter for undecided people, this is for those who want a bit of everything.

Photo via Saizeriya

BBQ Chicken Pizza (S$7.90)

Safest combination. Ever.

Photo via Saizeriya

Seafood Risotto (S$5.90)

For those who don't want pasta with seafood.

Photo via Saizeriya

Laksa Seafood (S$7.90)

The most local flavour item to be added to the menu.

Photo via Saizeriya

Baby Spinach Salad (S$4.20)

For the herbivores.

Photo via Saizeriya

Over the years, Saizeriya has added and removed items from its menu.

Some notable missing items include the formidably large chicken thigh, and tasty crab meat pasta.

Details

The new items are available at all outlets islandwide.

View the full list of Saizeriya outlets here and the full menu here.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Top photo via Saizeriya & Google Maps

S'porean indoor skydiving champion Kyra Poh, 19, skydives over pyramids of Egypt

Sky's the limit.

October 28, 2021, 12:10 PM

COP26: What is a COP? Why this year’s climate summit might be the most important one yet.

A roundup of the goals and key topics of discussion at COP26.

October 28, 2021, 12:01 PM

1-for-1 Awfully Chocolate Hei ice cream at all outlets until Oct. 31, 2021

Not the first time this ice cream promotion is being run.

October 28, 2021, 11:39 AM

Shake Shack S'pore to debut black truffle burgers & fries on Oct. 30, 2021

Limited-time menu.

October 28, 2021, 11:30 AM

3 weeks' jail for S’porean, 27, who forced teen to strip & filmed him over staring incident

The video went viral on Twitter.

October 28, 2021, 11:11 AM

S'pore River Wonders' panda cub is now over 4kg, requires bigger weighing tray

Just what you need to chase away mid-week blues.

October 28, 2021, 09:17 AM

Sunday night fight breaks out at Paya Lebar Square, police investigating

Not the best way to pass the time.

October 28, 2021, 03:51 AM

Preview: Air-conditioned Hell's Museum opening at Haw Par Villa on Oct. 29, 2021

Cooler than the weather outside.

October 27, 2021, 11:53 PM

S’pore buses have ‘black box’ type device that tracks speed, braking & almost everything

Gone are the days when a bus driver just gets behind the wheel and zips away.

October 27, 2021, 11:48 PM

5,324 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 10 more deaths reported

MOH said the unusually high cases today were mostly due to many Covid-positive cases detected by the testing laboratories within a few hours in the afternoon.

October 27, 2021, 11:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.