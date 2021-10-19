Back

Ryde to charge riders S$4.30 if they make drivers wait over 4 minutes from Oct. 20, 2021

Applies to all Ryde services, except RydeTAXI.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 19, 2021, 04:35 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ride hailing company Ryde will be introducing a new cancellation and waiting fee from October 20.

In a media note, Ryde said that passengers will be charged a S$4.30 "cancellation and waiting time fee" if they cancel the trip after more than 4 minutes of matching and confirming the ride.

The same amount will be charged as a waiting time fee if passengers fail to show up or arrive after the driver has waited for more than 4 minutes.

The update on fees will be rolled out gradually over the next three weeks.

via Ryde website.

This is a move to "protect the interests of their drivers", Ryde said in their media note.

The new fees apply to all Ryde's services, except RydeTAXI, and will be rolled out gradually over the next three weeks from Oct. 20.

via Ryde website.

“We are rolling out the Cancellation and Waiting Time Policy so that we can factor in the time and effort taken by our Driver-Partners to get to and wait for our users for each trip.

We acknowledge that drivers take time to get to and wait for a user; and when a change in plan is unavoidable, we are ensuring that our drivers are properly compensated. We recognise that drivers are key partners of our business, and it is essential that we take care of their welfare,” said Terence Zou, Ryde’s Founder and CEO.

The fee will automatically be deducted from the rider’s Ryde Wallet balance or credit card.

Zou assured that the new initiative also keeps customers’ welfare into account and ensures that it is fair to them.

“Our Driver-Partners are monitored via our driver algorithms. We also have a comprehensive rating system. All of our drivers must adhere to our community standards,” Zou added.

Based on Ryde's data, most riders are able to reach their pick-up points in four minutes.

That is also how they derive this particular period of waiting time before riders are penalised, Ryde explained.

For advanced trip bookings, all cancellations made 15 minutes before the scheduled trip will not be charged.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Ryde

US raises Covid-19 travel alert for S'pore to the maximum highest risk level

Singapore's danger level has been raised twice in a month.

October 19, 2021, 03:54 PM

Halimah Yacob ranked world's 36th most influential Muslim

She is the only Singaporean in the top 50.

October 19, 2021, 03:30 PM

Floral-themed Orchard Road Christmas light-up from Nov. 13, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022

Garden city vibes.

October 19, 2021, 03:11 PM

Man, believed to have ties with S'pore, films husky puppy with muzzle & paws taped

He could be heard laughing off-camera.

October 19, 2021, 02:59 PM

Every S'pore household to receive S$100 CDC digital vouchers to buy food & groceries

The scheme is expected to be launched officially in a few months’ time.

October 19, 2021, 02:30 PM

Entry applications have resumed for vaccinated migrant domestic workers, families with urgent caregiving needs prioritised

Families with urgent needs may want to consider an alternative programme by the Association of Employment Agencies (Singapore).

October 19, 2021, 02:19 PM

S'pore influencer apologises for 'name & shame' group chat, says 'Dating Guide SG' sheet not by her

Unintended consequences.

October 19, 2021, 01:53 PM

Colin Powell, groundbreaking 4-star general & US Secretary of State, dies at 84

A giant of the battlefield and the diplomatic stage.

October 19, 2021, 01:31 PM

ICA seizes over 20,000 Ivermectin tablets imported into S'pore, some declared as 'healthcare products'

Say "No" to Ivermectin.

October 19, 2021, 12:48 PM

Some 17,000 people get first Covid-19 vaccine shot after unvaxxed disallowed into malls, to dine-in

The latest vaccination-differentiated measures worked.

October 19, 2021, 11:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.